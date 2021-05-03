The postseason in men's golf has arrived.

Before the NCAA Division I men’s regional fields and seedings are announced on Golf Channel at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday, GolfChannel.com’s college golf expert Brentley Romine takes a stab at which teams will receive regional bids and where they’ll be sent with his version of bracketology.

In normal years, the NCAA committee will assign regional spots based largely on the Golfstat rankings and the S-curve, but there was a bit of uncertainty on whether that process would remain the same during this COVID-affected season. After seeing the women's stick mainly to the rankings (except for switching the two teams around the magic number, Texas State for College of Charleston), the men will likely do something similar, which means that with just one conference championship, the Big West, left to finish on Tuesday, the magic number for at-large teams wanting to make regionals is 65.

The six 13- or 14-team, 54-hole regionals will each take place May 17-19 with the top five finishers from each regional will advance to the following week's NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Using the most recent Golfstat rankings from April 28 as a base, here’s a projection of how this year’s six regionals will look when the fields are finalized:

(Note: Automatic qualifiers are listed with their conference in parentheses; *denotes regional host)

Albuquerque (N.M.) Regional

1. Oklahoma

2. Arizona State

3. Texas A&M

4. Arkansas

5. New Mexico* (Mountain West)

6. South Florida (American)

7. UAB

8. Indiana

9. East Tennessee State (SoCon)

10. Houston

11. Nevada

12. Davidson (A-10)

13. UConn (Big East)

Tallahassee (Fla.) Regional

1. Florida State*

2. Georgia

3. Auburn

4. LSU

5. Georgia Tech

6. Alabama

7. Iowa

8. Boise State

9. Sam Houston State (Southland)

10. Arkansas State

11. USC

12. Loyola (Md.) (Patriot)

13. New Mexico State (WAC)

Kingston Springs (Tenn.) Regional

1. Clemson (ACC)

2. North Carolina State

3. Vanderbilt* (SEC)

4. Texas Tech

5. San Francisco

6. Virginia

7. Baylor

8. Mississippi State

9. South Carolina

10. Oregon

11. Ohio State

12. Denver (Summit)

13. Sacramento State (Big Sky)

Stillwater (Okla.) Regional

1. Oklahoma State* (Big 12)

2. Illinois (Big Ten)

3. Liberty (ASUN)

4. SMU

5. San Diego State

6. Georgia Southern (Sun Belt)

7. Charlotte

8. Ole Miss

9. UTSA

10. Missouri

11. Florida Gulf Coast

12. Long Beach State (leading Big West with 18 holes to play)

13. Tennessee-Martin (OVC)

14. Long Island (Northeast)

Noblesville (Ind.) Regional

1. Texas

2. Wake Forest

3. Florida

4. North Florida

5. Louisville

6. Notre Dame

7. Kent State (MAC)

8. Duke

9. Utah

10. Kansas

11. San Diego

12. Middle Tennessee State (C-USA)

13. Oakland (Horizon)

14. Iona (MAAC)

Cle Elum (Wash.) Regional