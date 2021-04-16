Conference Championship Central: 2021 schedule, results for men's and women's golf

A year after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the college golf season from mid-March onward, conference championships are back.

Over the next few weeks, men's and women's teams across the country will compete for not only conference bragging rights but also automatic spots in NCAA regionals. Thirty-one Division I men's conferences offer up AQs while 26 do so on the women's side.

Below is the schedule for all Division I men's and women's conference championships (the Ivy League is the only conference to not hold its championships this spring), along with results as each tournament finishes:

(Note: team and individual conference champions earn automatic bids into an NCAA regional)

Men

REMAINING SCHEDULE

ASUN, April 18-20, University of Georgia GC, Athens, Ga.

Big South, April 18-21, The Patriot GC, Ninety Six, S.C.

SoCon, April 19-20, Reynolds Lake Oconee, Greensboro, Ga.

MEAC, April 19-20, Bryan Park GC, Greensboro, N.C.

SWAC, April 19-21, Oak Wing GC, Alexandria, La.

SEC, April 21-25, Sea Island GCC (Seaside), St. Simons Island, Ga.

The American, April 23-25, Southern Hills Plantation GC, Brooksville, Fla.

MAAC, April 23-25, Walt Disney World Resort (Magnolia), Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Northeast, April 23-25, Penn National (Founders), Fayetteville, Pa.

ACC, April 23-26, Capital City Club (Crabapple), Alpharetta, Ga.

Colonial Athletic Association, April 25-27, Dataw Island (S.C.) GC

Big Sky, April 25-27, Talking Stick, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Ohio Valley, April 25-27, RTJ Golf Trail (Fighting Joe), Muscle Shoals, Ala.

Horizon League, April 25-27, Kampen Course, West Lafayette, Ind.

Sun Belt, April 25-28, Mystic Creek, El Dorado, Ark.

Missouri Valley, April 26-27, Flossmoor (Ill.) CC

Big 12, April 26-28, Prairie Dunes CC, Hutchinson, Kan.

Pac-12, April 26-28, Mayacama GC, Santa Rosa, Calif.

Southland, April 26-28, Stonebridge Ranch CC, McKinney, Texas

Big East, April 26-28, Streamsong Resort, Bowling Green, Fla.

Conference-USA, April 26-29, Texarkana (Ark.) CC

West Coast, April 29-May 1, Reflection Bay, Henderson, Nev.

MAC, April 29-May 2, Sycamore Hills GC, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Mountain West, April 30-May 1, Tucson (Ariz.) National

Big Ten, April 30-May 2, Crooked Stick GC, Carmel, Ind.

WAC, April 30-May 2, Boulder Creek GC, Boulder City, Nev.

Atlantic 10, April 30-May 2, Reunion Resort (Nicklaus), Orlando, Fla.

Patriot League, April 30-May 2, Naval Academy GC, Annapolis, Md.

Summit League, May 1-3, Sand Creek Station GC, Newton, Kan.

Big West, May 2-4, La Quinta (Calif.) CC

Women

Colonial Athletic Association

April 11-13, Grandover Resort (East), Greensboro, N.C.

Team champion: James Madison

James Madison Potential at-large teams: College of Charleston

College of Charleston Individual champion: Kendall Turner, James Madison

Full results

REMAINING SCHEDULE

Big South, April 14-17, The Patriot GC, Ninety Six, S.C.

SEC, April 14-18, Greystone GC, Birmingham, Ala.

ACC, April 15-18, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.

Northeast, April 16-18, Penn National (Founders), Fayetteville, Pa.

Big 12, April 18-20, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas

American, April 18-20, Chateau Elan GC, Braselton, Ga.

Sun Belt, April 18-20, LPGA International, Daytona Beach, Fla.

ASUN, April 18-20, Kinderlou Forest GC, Valdosta, Ga.

Ohio Valley, April 18-20, RTJ at Hampton Cove, Muscle Shoals, Ala.

SoCon, April 19-20, Oak Point at Kiawah, Johns Island, S.C.

Missouri Valley, April 19-20, Bogey Hills CC, St. Charles, Mo.

Big West, April 19-21, Yorba Linda (Calif.) CC

Conference USA, April 19-21, Lake Jovita G&CC, Dade City, Fla.

Big Sky, April 19-21, Arrowhead GC, Molalla, Ore.

WAC*, April 19-21, Boulder Creek GC, Boulder City, Nev.

SWAC*, April 19-21, Oak Wing GC, Alexandria, La.

Mountain West, April 20-21, Mission Hills CC, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Southland, April 20-22, Mystic Creek GC, El Dorado, Ark.

West Coast, April 22-24, Reflection Bay GC, Henderson, Nev.

Pac-12, April 23-25, Stanford (Calif.) GC

Big Ten, April 23-25, TPC River’s Bend, Maineville, Ohio

Big East, April 23-25, The Club at Gateway, Fort Myers, Fla.

MAAC, April 23-25, Walt Disney World Resort (Magnolia), Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

MAC, April 24-25, Silver Lake (Ohio) CC

Patriot League, April 24-25, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa.

Summit League, April 24-26, Sand Creek Station GC, Newton, Kan.

Horizon League, April 25-27, Ackerman-Allen GC, West Lafayette, Ind.

*no AQ awarded