World No. 1 Brooks Koepka is set to return to action next week, marking his first start since re-aggravating a knee injury that kept him out of the Presidents Cup.

Koepka will play next week in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on the European Tour and is slated to participate in a six-player, pre-tournament exhibition on Jan. 14. He had previously committed to participate in the Saudi International, held at the end of January.

Koepka underwent a stem cell procedure in the offseason to repair a partially torn patella tendon in his left knee, and he made his season debut at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in October. But he missed the cut in Las Vegas, then withdrew from his title defense at the CJ Cup after slipping on a concrete bridge during the second round and re-aggravating the injury. He hasn't played competitively since and was replaced by Rickie Fowler on the U.S. Presidents Cup team.

Can Koepka keep confidence high if 2020 brings major lull?

"Brooks' rehab for his knee has gone great the past three months and he has met all of his physical therapy goals," Blake Smith, Koepka's agent, told Golf Channel. "He feels as good as he ever has and is excited to tee it up next week."

Koepka has also formally committed to two PGA Tour events next month: the Genesis Invitational, held Feb. 13-16, and the Feb. 27-March 1 Honda Classic. Koepka missed the cut at Riviera in 2017 in his lone prior appearance, while the West Palm Beach native has been a regular at PGA National and last year finished one shot behind winner Keith Mitchell.