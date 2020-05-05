Brooks Koepka smack talks Michael Jordan on the golf course and learns a lesson

A respite for sports fans during the coronavirus pandemic has been the ESPN documentary on Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls, “The Last Dance,” and the icon’s impact on society.

Jordan’s passion for golf is well-documented, almost as well as his passion for winning. Brooks Koepka witnessed both during a round with Jordan in South Florida.

“I was 1 up going to 17 tee. We’d been jawing all day and we have like a 40-yard walk back to the 17th tee and he hasn’t said much the last couple of holes,” Koepka told Scott Van Pelt on Monday’s "SportsCenter." “I said something like, ‘I’ve got you right where I want you.’”

In typical Jordan fashion, “His Airness” responded to the moment. “He just tees the ball up, takes his practice swing and looks at me. ‘It’s the fourth quarter, baby, I don’t lose,'” Koepka recalled.

According to Koepka, Jordan won the 17th and 18th holes to win the match.

“It’s probably the last time I’ve smack talked him,” Koepka said with a laugh. “I have not played him since, but hopefully we’ll tee it up again soon.”