In addition to rising to world No. 1 and bagging four majors in three years, Brooks Koepka has also established himself as a no-Fs-given truth-teller.

His comments after his closing round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational fit that mold.

Asked to compare his Sunday 71 to his Saturday 81, here's how he summed it up: "Still sh--. Still sh--. Putting better."

When it was then suggested that he "probably can't say that on the podium," Koepka offered an elegant solution.

"Well, fine me," he said, before continuing on about his putting. "I found something with my putting, so my putting, the touch is back. I feel very confident with that. But still close on the swing, sometimes it's there and then sometimes it's not."

Koepka is in the middle of a five-events-in-five-weeks stretch that will see him go from the Honda Classic to the Arnold Palmer Invitational to the Players Championship to the Valspar Championship to the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play without a break. After knee problems kept him sidelined for much of the fall, he's still trying to play his way back into form.

Under normal circumstances, he'd never consider playing five weeks in a row, but that's the course of action he's settled on, even if this isn’t his favorite part of the schedule.

"To tell you the truth, I mean, I would never play more than three weeks in a row," he admitted. "But obviously sometimes things happen and the only way I see getting through this is playing. That's my way of trying to grind and work it out and figure it out.

“I mean, every year we have come – I don't know how far back, to 2016 – all the way through the Match Play has been terrible. So I don't know what it is about these first three months of the year, but I struggle quite a bit.”