BROOKLINE, Mass. – Brooks Koepka made headlines earlier this week when he was spotted using an old driver and golf ball.

Koepka, a longtime equipment free agent, signed a deal with Cleveland/Srixon last November to play the company’s ball, driver, irons and wedges. But so far this week, Koepka has been practicing with the TaylorMade M5 driver that he used to win the 2019 PGA Championship and Titleist Pro V1x ball that he employed for all four of his major victories.

While Koepka has replaced the Srixon Z-Star XV ball and ZX7 driver that he had in his bag for months, including at last month’s PGA, a spokesperson for Cleveland/Srixon says the move is temporary.

Full-field tee times from U.S. Open

“In this early stage of our partnership, Brooks Koepka has validated the performance of the Srixon driver and golf ball,” read a company statement, which was sent to GolfChannel.com. “Though performance has been promising, the characteristics are not a perfect fit, yet. To work through this adjustment period most efficiently, we decided to focus our energy on fitting Brooks into the next generation Srixon driver and golf ball prototypes that will debut on tour in the near future—products developed with Brooks’ input and needs in mind. While we get this organized in the next couple months, Srixon is temporarily allowing Brooks to use his previous driver and ball. Of course, he will continue playing Srixon irons and Cleveland Golf wedges.

“Both parties are fully committed to the partnership, and we are confident Brooks will be back in a Srixon driver and golf ball soon.”

Koepka enters the week ranked 19th in the Official World Golf Ranking after ranking as high as seventh last year. He also owns just two top-10s in 10 starts this calendar year. However, he’s battled multiple injuries since his last major win in 2019.

And when it comes to majors, Koepka still owns six top-10s in his last 10 starts, including a runner-up at the 2019 U.S. Open.

“I mean, the last four U.S. Opens I've played I've lost to four people,” said Koepka, who also was T-4 last year at Torrey Pines.

“I feel good,” he added. “I feel fine. Just excited to go play, go tee it up. It's a major.”