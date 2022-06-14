×

Competitively rusty Brooks Koepka looks to continue epic U.S. Open run

Getty Images

BROOKLINE, Mass. – Brooks Koepka pointed out at the beginning of his press conference Tuesday at The Country Club, that in his last four U.S. Open starts, he’s lost to exactly four players, an amazing statistic that should make the 32-year-old one of this week’s favorites.

Koepka’s schedule, if not his play the last few months, suggests otherwise.

Since March, Koepka has played just a single non-major event, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, and he missed the cut at the Masters and tied for 55th at last month’s PGA Championship.

Full-field tee times from U.S. Open

“I've had a lot of other stuff going on, man,” said Koepka, who was married on June 4. “Golf is great and all and I love it, but at the same time I've got other stuff I've got to do. The wedding was a big thing, but just taking care of my body, making sure I'm 100% right.”

There had been some speculation that Koepka, who has struggled with various injuries the last few years, had been slowed by another ailment, but on Tuesday he dismissed the notion.

“I feel good. I feel fine," he said. "Just excited to go play, go tee it up. It's a major."

More articles like this
Golf Central

Koepka: LIV talk throwing 'black cloud' on USO

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Brooks Koepka grew irritated Tuesday when asked about his interest in rival league, LIV Golf.
Golf Central

Koepka eyes 'deep round'; dismisses injury talk

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Despite subpar stats, Brooks Koepka shot an under-par round on Friday at the PGA. He maintains that his body is healthy.
Golf Central

Koepka's search for old magic ahead of PGA

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Normally one of the major headliners, Koepka enters this PGA as a 40-1 favorite, having played just once in the past seven weeks.