BROOKLINE, Mass. – Brooks Koepka pointed out at the beginning of his press conference Tuesday at The Country Club, that in his last four U.S. Open starts, he’s lost to exactly four players, an amazing statistic that should make the 32-year-old one of this week’s favorites.

Koepka’s schedule, if not his play the last few months, suggests otherwise.

Since March, Koepka has played just a single non-major event, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, and he missed the cut at the Masters and tied for 55th at last month’s PGA Championship.

Full-field tee times from U.S. Open

“I've had a lot of other stuff going on, man,” said Koepka, who was married on June 4. “Golf is great and all and I love it, but at the same time I've got other stuff I've got to do. The wedding was a big thing, but just taking care of my body, making sure I'm 100% right.”

There had been some speculation that Koepka, who has struggled with various injuries the last few years, had been slowed by another ailment, but on Tuesday he dismissed the notion.

“I feel good. I feel fine," he said. "Just excited to go play, go tee it up. It's a major."