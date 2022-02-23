Brooks Koepka thinks SGL still a threat: 'Somebody will sell out and go to it'

On Sunday, Rory McIlroy said that Saudi Golf League is "dead in the water." But another one of golf's biggest names still sees signs of life.

After several of the world's top players, including Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, two of the most notable names linked to the Saudi-backed super league, committed to the PGA Tour moving forward, Brooks Koepka said he believes the saga will continue.

"I think (the SGL is) going to still keep going," Koepka said Wednesday at PGA National ahead of the Honda Classic. "I think there will still be talk. I think — everyone talks about money. They've got enough of it. I don't see it backing down; they can just double up and they'll figure it out. They'll get their guys. Somebody will sell out and go to it."

But one of those "sell-outs" won't be Koepka. The four-time major champion has said he's content on the PGA Tour, unlike Phil Mickelson, who has repeatedly taken exception with how the Tour operates.

Full-field tee times from The Honda Classic

"[Mickelson] can think whatever he wants to think, man," Koepka said. "He can do whatever he wants to do. I think everybody out here is happy. I think a lot of people out here have the same opinion."

One of those players in agreement with Koepka is Daniel Berger.

"I've always been behind the Tour," the world No. 21 said Wednesday. "I think Commissioner Monahan is the right guy for the job. I think he's done an amazing job through COVID, something that people didn't give him enough credit for what he was able to do in such challenging times. There's no one I would trust more to guide the Tour through all of these difficult times, and I think he's done a great job. I like where the Tour is headed."

And though most have declared their — in Jon Rahm's words — "fealty" to the PGA Tour, the Saudi's money might still be enough to keep them afloat in convincing players to eventually jump ship.