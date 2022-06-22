×

Brooks Koepka withdraws from Travelers ahead of reported LIV deal

Getty Images

Brooks Koepka was a late-night withdrawal from the Travelers Championship on Tuesday as he is reportedly on the verge of being announced as the next high-profile signee with LIV Golf.

The PGA Tour announced at 10 p.m. ET that Koepka had pulled out of the Travelers, putting an end to what could have been an awkward situation with multiple outlets reporting that the four-time major champion had agreed to join the Saudi-backed tour, with an official announcement expected sometime this week.

Full-field scores from Travelers Championship

Prior to his withdrawal, Koepka was not a part of the Tour’s weekly marquee groups, slated to start at 7:15 a.m. ET Thursday alongside Brandt Snedeker and Cam Davis.

The second $25 million LIV event (and first in the U.S.) is scheduled for next week, June 30-July 2, at Pumpkin Ridge in Oregon.

Messages left with Koepka’s representatives were not immediately returned.

Koepka was replaced in the Travelers field by Mark Hubbard.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Source: Koepka to join Saudi-backed LIV

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

Brooks Koepka is the latest PGA Tour player to sign on with Saudi-funded LIV Golf series, The Associated Press has learned.
Golf Central

Koepka: 'I don't come here hoping for second'

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Brooks Koepka shot a second-round 3-under 67 as he looks to win his third U.S. Open and add a fifth major title.
Golf Central

Koepka using old driver, ball at U.S. Open

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Brooks Koepka made headlines earlier this week when he was spotted using an old driver and golf ball.