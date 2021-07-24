Bryson DeChambeau out of Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

Bryson DeChambeau’s Olympic debut will have to wait at least three years.

DeChambeau, the world No. 6 and fourth-ranked American, tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Toyko Games, USA Golf announced Saturday night. DeChambeau will be replaced on the four-player U.S. team by Patrick Reed, who competed in the 2016 Rio Games.

According to USA Golf’s statement, DeChambeau produced a positive test as part of the final testing protocol before leaving the U.S. for Japan.

“I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA,” DeChambeau said. “Representing my country means the world to me and it is was a tremendous honor to make this team. I wish Team USA the best of luck next week in Tokyo. I will now focus on getting healthy, and I look forward to returning to competition once I am cleared to do so.”

Reed will now have to undergo three days of testing, ending with Monday, before he can leave for Japan and join teammates Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele. Reed is ranked 13th in the world rankings and got the replacement nod over No. 8 Patrick Cantlay and No. 7 Brooks Koepka, who were both listed ahead of Reed on the reserve list.

“I am so excited to have the opportunity to represent our country and be a part of Team USA in Tokyo,” Reed said. “I wish Bryson nothing but the best, and I know how disappointed he is to not be able to compete, and I will do my best to play my best and represent our country.”

The men’s golf competition begins Thursday at Kasumigaseki Country Club.