Bryson posts gym progress, fellow players chime in

Instagram/@brysondechambeau
Instagram/@brysondechambeau

Following the final round of the Shriners Open in early October, Bryson DeChambeau said he was going to “come back next year and look like a different person,” and if his Instagram posts are any indication, he’s off to a good start.

“Bigger. Way stronger. Not necessarily bigger, but just stronger in general,” he said that day. “I am going to look probably a lot bigger, but it’s going to be a fun month and a half off.” 

On Wednesday, he posted these videos, but of course, not without some light jabs from his fellow players. 

rickie_bryson_comment

“THICCC,” Rickie Fowler wrote, which is apparently a term the kids use nowadays to describe an attractive person. 

And leave it to Phil Mickelson, who also got ripped this year, to come in with the shade. 

phil_bryson_comment

“You may want to refocus a bit or you’ll be hitting first into the green every time we play. Just saying,” Mickelson wrote.

You do you, Bryson. Just make sure the angles on those bicep curls are scientifically up to standards.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Stock Watch: Gainz for Bryson might not be a positive

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Bryson DeChambeau says he wants to get bigger and longer for next season. But bigger might not lead to better.
Golf Central

Expect a 'bigger, way stronger' Bryson in 2020

BY Nick Menta  — 

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau couldn’t get it done at the Shriners Open in Las Vegas, but the next time you see him, you might not recognize his figure.
Golf Central

Bryson could be living in third standard deviation

BY Nick Menta  — 

Bryson DeChambeau shot 3-under 68 Friday that included several lip-outs and a holeout to continue his trend of "weird" rounds.