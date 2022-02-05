Bryson DeChambeau tells everyone to 'chill,' injuries not from training

After Bryson DeChambeau's recent injuries, many have been asking if his body is pushing back because of his intense workout regimen.

But he's saying that's not the case and that his skeptics should relax.

"Everyone needs to chill," DeChambeau posted on his Instagram Saturday. "Yes, I hurt myself but not from hitting it far. I slipped and fell this week on Tuesday unfortunately. I know people probably [won't] believe me, but that is the truth. I will be back stronger and better than ever in a few weeks. Thank you for your concerns and keep hitting bombs!! I will be back."

After an opening 73 at the Saudi International, the world No. 9 withdrew from the event before Round 2, citing left-hand and hip injuries. That was his second WD of the year, following the Sony Open, where he pulled out of the event with left wrist soreness and consulted a muscle specialist in Colorado. He then added last week's Farmers Insurance Open to his schedule.

However, the 28-year-old missed the cut at Torrey Pines, his second Tour start of 2022, and was visibility hurt during Friday's round, grimacing and flexing his left wrist, grabbing his lower back and sometimes releasing the club with one hand. He declined to comment on his injury status following his round.

Dechambeau is scheduled to make his next start in two weeks at The Genesis Invitational.