After all the slow-play dust settled from Liberty National, Bryson DeChambeau took to social media to address what ended up being the main talking point over the weekend at The Northern Trust.

It began Friday, while paired with Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood, when two videos surfaced on social media of Bryson DeChambeau's methodical pre-shot routine, once on a 70-yard chip and again while surveying an 11-foot putt.

DeChambeau has been one of the focal points all season regarding the Tour's pace-of-play debacle, though he isn't the only one who has been criticized. Following his third round Saturday, DeChambeau sounded off while speaking to reporters.

“It's really kind of unfortunate the way it's perceived because there's a lot of other guys that take a lot of time,” DeChambeau said. “For me personally it is an attack and it is something that is not me whatsoever. People don't realize the harm that they are doing to the individuals.”

A day after finishing the tournament T-24, nine shots behind winner Patrick Reed, DeChambeau posted a statement on Instagram.

Brooks Koepka has been extremely vocal this season about pace of play, and he and DeChambeau spent time Sunday before their final round discussing the hot topic.

Since then, the PGA Tour has announced plans to review its current pace-of-play policy. The Tour suggested the possibility of expanding fines and penalties for those found out of position.

DeChambeau is teeing it up again this week in the second postseason event at the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club.