Bubba Watson shot 63 at PGA Championship with a torn meniscus

Getty Images

As if Bubba Watson's second-round 7-under 63 wasn't already impressive, the two-time Masters winner revealed that he accomplished the feat with a torn meniscus.

Watson had an inconsistent but, at times, impressive performance at the PGA Championship last weekend, ultimately finishing T-30 at the second major of the year. On Monday, Watson shared on social media that knee issues contributed to his inconsistent 72-63-73-75 scorecard.

Originally slated to play the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, this week, Watson posted saying, "I’m disappointed to have to pull out of [the Charles Schwab Challenge]. Recent knee issues turned out to be a torn meniscus, so I’ll be out for 4-6weeks. Hope to be back soon!"

 

The 4-6 week recovery time frame has Watson likely missing the third major of the year, the U.S. Open, which is slated for June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

