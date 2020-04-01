Canadian Corey Conners puts Olympic dream on hold

When the world rankings were frozen last month in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, Corey Conners was safely among the 60 players qualified for this year’s Olympic Games.

The Games were going to be among the highlights of Conners’ career, but last week’s decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics until the summer of 2021 put that dream on hold.

“It was disappointing. I’d worked really hard and that was a big goal of mine,” Conners said on Wednesday during a conference call with reporters. “Things happen that are out of my control. I just want to work harder next year and represent Canada in Japan.”

It was Conners’ victory at last year’s Valero Texas Open that lifted the Canadian into Olympic consideration. Not having the opportunity to defend that title this week in San Antonio is another example of how much things have changed since the coronavirus halted play on the PGA Tour last month. But Conners remains optimistic.

He’s embraced this time away from golf and allowed his mind to “reset.” He also said that depending on when the Tour begins its schedule again there is still a chance to complete a meaningful season.

“If we’re able to get started at [the Charles Schwab Challenge, May 21-24] and play through the summer I think there will be enough sample size for guys,” Conners said. “I feel like a lot of players ramp up their schedules in the summertime and if we get started in May at Colonial I think that would be reasonable to call it a full season.”