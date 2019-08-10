JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Bryson DeChambeau knew what to expect following his third round at The Northern Trust, and he had his own message to add to the viral pace-of-play kerfuffle.

DeChambeau was widely criticized on social media after Friday’s second round when a video surfaced showing him taking more than two minutes to line up an 8-foot putt on the eighth green.

DeChambeau responded to the criticism on Saturday, said he is not a slow player and that the real problem is with the PGA Tour’s pace-of-play policy.

“It's really kind of unfortunate the way it's perceived because there's a lot of other guys that take a lot of time,” said DeChambeau, who shot a third-round 71 and was eight strokes off the lead. “For me personally it is an attack and it is something that is not me whatsoever. People don't realize the harm that they are doing to the individuals.”

Thomas, who along with Fleetwood was paired with DeChambeau for Rounds 1 and 2, offered a different perspective.

“I should have just said something to him in person. I didn’t say anything on social media,” Thomas said. “I like Bryson as a person but he’s a slow golfer. A lot of people I like that are just slow. They need to play faster.”

Fleetwood was also asked about the incident: “I think some people will [become distracted by DeChambeau’s pace], and I think that’s a bit unfair,” he said. “I’m OK with it. Effectively, three minutes to hit a shot is against the rules, and that’s where people’s problems lie.”