Changes to PGA Tour pace-of-play policy to come in 2020

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – The PGA Tour confirmed Thursday that the policy board approved modifications to the circuit’s pace-of-play policy at its year-ending meeting earlier this week.

Although the Tour doesn’t plan to release details of the modified policy until the circuit initiates an “education process with the PGA Tour’s membership,” one source familiar with the changes characterized the adjustments as “not drastic” and more focused on individual players.

The Tour announced a review of the policy in August which included data collected by ShotLink that could help identify problem areas.

The new policy is aimed at avoiding situations where players take an inordinate amount of time to hit a shot, like Bryson DeChambeau at The Northern Trust in August. The plan is to also empower Tour officials to take action if a player is impacting pace of play.

According to the Tour, the revised policy will go into effect in the second quarter of 2020.