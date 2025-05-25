Skip navigation
Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 prize money: Full payout from the $9.5 million purse

  
Published May 25, 2025 06:41 PM

Ben Griffin held on to win the Charles Schwab Challenge and collected $1.71 million for his first individual PGA Tour victory.

Here’s a look at the full $9.5 million purse payout at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas:

﻿Pos. Player Earnings
1 Ben Griffin $1,710,000
2 Matti Schmid $1,035,300
3 Bud Cauley $655,000
T4 Tommy Fleetwood $427,500
T4 Scottie Scheffler $427,500
T6 Aldrich Potgieter $299,725
T6 Harry Hall $299,725
T6 J.J. Spaun $299,725
T6 Ryo Hisatsune $299,725
T6 Robert MacIntyre $299,725
T11 Gary Woodland $203,775
T11 Vince Whaley $203,775
T11 Karl Vilips $203,775
T11 Andrew Novak $203,775
T11 Nick Hardy $203,775
T16 Michael Kim $140,125
T16 Christiaan Bezuidenhout $140,125
T16 Kris Ventura $140,125
T16 Pierceson Coody $140,125
T16 Emiliano Grillo $140,125
T16 Rickie Fowler $140,125
T22 Max Greyserman $88,667
T22 Webb Simpson $88,667
T22 Matt Wallace $88,667
T22 Lucas Glover $88,667
T22 Kurt Kitayama $88,667
T22 Akshay Bhatia $88,667
T28 Patrick Rodgers $60,979
T28 Sam Stevens $60,979
T28 Mac Meissner $60,979
T28 Mark Hubbard $60,979
T28 Chris Gotterup $60,979
T28 Si Woo Kim $60,979
T28 Eric Cole $60,979
T28 John Pak $60,979
T36 Erik van Rooyen $42,335
T36 Brice Garnett $42,335
T36 Keith Mitchell $42,335
T36 Luke List $42,335
T36 Jordan Spieth $42,335
T36 Quade Cummins $42,335
T36 J.T. Poston $42,335
T36 Hideki Matsuyama $42,335
T44 Tom Kim $32,775
T44 Andrew Putnam $32,775
T46 Austin Eckroat $25,881
T46 Thorbjorn Olesen $25,881
T46 Jesper Svensson $25,881
T46 Kevin Roy $25,881
T46 Adam Svensson $25,881
T46 Doug Ghim $25,881
T46 Brian Harman $25,881
T53 Sam Ryder $22,267
T53 Lee Hodges $22,267
T53 Harris English $22,267
T53 Matt Kuchar $22,267
T53 Carson Young $22,267
T53 Jackson Suber $22,267
T59 Henrik Norlander $20,995
T59 Beau Hossler $20,995
T59 Nico Echavarria $20,995
T59 Seamus Power $20,995
T59 Jeremy Paul $20,995
T59 Harry Higgs $20,995
T59 Ricky Castillo $20,995
T66 Rico Hoey $19,950
T66 Max McGreevy $19,950
T66 Steven Fisk $19,950
T66 Peter Malnati $19,950
T70 Dylan Wu $19,285
T70 Ben Silverman $19,285
T70 Camilo Villegas $19,285
T73 Taylor Moore $18,810
T73 Ryan Gerard $18,810
75 Victor Perez $18,525
76 Will Chandler $18,335
T77 Hayden Springer $18,050
T77 Frankie Capan III $18,050