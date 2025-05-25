Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 prize money: Full payout from the $9.5 million purse
Published May 25, 2025 06:41 PM
Ben Griffin held on to win the Charles Schwab Challenge and collected $1.71 million for his first individual PGA Tour victory.
Here’s a look at the full $9.5 million purse payout at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas:
|Pos.
|Player
|Earnings
|1
|Ben Griffin
|$1,710,000
|2
|Matti Schmid
|$1,035,300
|3
|Bud Cauley
|$655,000
|T4
|Tommy Fleetwood
|$427,500
|T4
|Scottie Scheffler
|$427,500
|T6
|Aldrich Potgieter
|$299,725
|T6
|Harry Hall
|$299,725
|T6
|J.J. Spaun
|$299,725
|T6
|Ryo Hisatsune
|$299,725
|T6
|Robert MacIntyre
|$299,725
|T11
|Gary Woodland
|$203,775
|T11
|Vince Whaley
|$203,775
|T11
|Karl Vilips
|$203,775
|T11
|Andrew Novak
|$203,775
|T11
|Nick Hardy
|$203,775
|T16
|Michael Kim
|$140,125
|T16
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|$140,125
|T16
|Kris Ventura
|$140,125
|T16
|Pierceson Coody
|$140,125
|T16
|Emiliano Grillo
|$140,125
|T16
|Rickie Fowler
|$140,125
|T22
|Max Greyserman
|$88,667
|T22
|Webb Simpson
|$88,667
|T22
|Matt Wallace
|$88,667
|T22
|Lucas Glover
|$88,667
|T22
|Kurt Kitayama
|$88,667
|T22
|Akshay Bhatia
|$88,667
|T28
|Patrick Rodgers
|$60,979
|T28
|Sam Stevens
|$60,979
|T28
|Mac Meissner
|$60,979
|T28
|Mark Hubbard
|$60,979
|T28
|Chris Gotterup
|$60,979
|T28
|Si Woo Kim
|$60,979
|T28
|Eric Cole
|$60,979
|T28
|John Pak
|$60,979
|T36
|Erik van Rooyen
|$42,335
|T36
|Brice Garnett
|$42,335
|T36
|Keith Mitchell
|$42,335
|T36
|Luke List
|$42,335
|T36
|Jordan Spieth
|$42,335
|T36
|Quade Cummins
|$42,335
|T36
|J.T. Poston
|$42,335
|T36
|Hideki Matsuyama
|$42,335
|T44
|Tom Kim
|$32,775
|T44
|Andrew Putnam
|$32,775
|T46
|Austin Eckroat
|$25,881
|T46
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|$25,881
|T46
|Jesper Svensson
|$25,881
|T46
|Kevin Roy
|$25,881
|T46
|Adam Svensson
|$25,881
|T46
|Doug Ghim
|$25,881
|T46
|Brian Harman
|$25,881
|T53
|Sam Ryder
|$22,267
|T53
|Lee Hodges
|$22,267
|T53
|Harris English
|$22,267
|T53
|Matt Kuchar
|$22,267
|T53
|Carson Young
|$22,267
|T53
|Jackson Suber
|$22,267
|T59
|Henrik Norlander
|$20,995
|T59
|Beau Hossler
|$20,995
|T59
|Nico Echavarria
|$20,995
|T59
|Seamus Power
|$20,995
|T59
|Jeremy Paul
|$20,995
|T59
|Harry Higgs
|$20,995
|T59
|Ricky Castillo
|$20,995
|T66
|Rico Hoey
|$19,950
|T66
|Max McGreevy
|$19,950
|T66
|Steven Fisk
|$19,950
|T66
|Peter Malnati
|$19,950
|T70
|Dylan Wu
|$19,285
|T70
|Ben Silverman
|$19,285
|T70
|Camilo Villegas
|$19,285
|T73
|Taylor Moore
|$18,810
|T73
|Ryan Gerard
|$18,810
|75
|Victor Perez
|$18,525
|76
|Will Chandler
|$18,335
|T77
|Hayden Springer
|$18,050
|T77
|Frankie Capan III
|$18,050