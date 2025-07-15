Coming off injury and birth of third child, Jordan Spieth enters huge stretch beginning at The Open

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – Jordan Spieth reported that he slept great on Monday night, which was a relief after a whirlwind few days. He and wife Annie welcomed the couple’s third child last Thursday, and once he returned home from the hospital, it was practically time for him to board a transatlantic flight across six time zones.

Spieth might be tired, but at least, of late, he’s well-rested.

It wasn’t by design. Spieth hasn’t played in four weeks, since the opening round of the Travelers Championship, when – for the first time in his career – he withdrew from an event because of injury. Warming up, Spieth felt rib discomfort that morphed into spasms in his upper back and neck area, cutting short his start in a no-cut signature event.

Before his Tuesday practice round here at Royal Portrush, he reported no concerns or lingering effects. Because of the rotation in the swing, the same issue actually cropped up earlier this year, in Palm Beach, and he can normally stay on top of it with treatment within a day; this time, it simply “got further than it normally does” and spasmed. It was his 10th event in 12 weeks.

“My body just said it was too much,” he said.

But the unexpected break was costly, especially this time of year. Spieth is 48th in the FedExCup race, safe for the playoffs but very much on the bubble for the top 50 that would make him fully exempt into the signature events for 2026. Missing two strong events in that four-week span, he dropped him about 10 spots in the standings.

“Just not ideal,” he said, “especially when you are starting to play well.”

So it puts even more emphasis on his performance this week at The Open, where he has four top-10s among seven consecutive top-25s.

If Spieth can secure his status among the FedExCup top 50, he said he wouldn’t need to add an event before the playoffs. With a newborn at home, he’d prefer not to be faced with the prospect of four consecutive weeks on the road.

There’s also the prospect of the Ryder Cup, with only six weeks remaining to make an impression on U.S. captain Keegan Bradley. A five-time Ryder Cupper with a strong match-play record, Spieth is just 26th in the standings but his position is likely viewed differently by the decision-makers; he wasn’t healthy when the qualifying period opened last year (and eventually opted for season-ending wrist surgery) and is working his way back into playing form. Prior to his Travelers withdrawal, he’d been trending positively, ranking 16th on Tour in strokes gained: total and posting six top-25s since April. Spieth has been paired for four Tour rounds recently with Bradley, who remarked: “Man, you seem so close.”

It’s a unique year for the Americans. Three players (Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau) basically locked up their spots because of how they performed last year. Others (J.J. Spaun and Ben Griffin) have enjoyed breakout years. Even the team leader, Bradley, has put himself in the mix to be a playing captain for the first time since 1963.

“I’d love to be there,” Spieth said, “and if I’m not there, it’s OK because, in all reality, it was a far-fetched goal. I started late. I wasn’t in all the elevated events. I didn’t know how I’d come back from the injury. It’s been a good year regardless, and it’d be a great way to cap it off.

“I have some opportunities coming up to control that. I can show that I’m competing with the top guys, and I’m looking forward to that.”