The Curtis Cup, scheduled for June, has been postponed until 2021 because of the ongoing threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a joint announcement Wednesday, the USGA and R&A said that the biennial team competition between the top U.S. women's amateurs and Great Britain and Ireland has been rescheduled for summer 2021 at Conwy Golf Club in Wales.

The event was due to be played June 12-14. Sarah Ingram (U.S.) and Elaine Ratcliffe (GB&I) will remain the captains for their respective squads. The U.S. leads the overall series, 29-8-3.

The R&A also announced that both the men’s and women’s British Amateur Championship will be rescheduled from June to the week of Aug. 24. Those plans, the R&A said, are subject to change depending on the state of the global health crisis.

As for the professional championships, the R&A said it continues to monitor the situation and will release more information in "due course."

