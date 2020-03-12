The PGA Tour announced in the early hours of Thursday that The Players Championship would remain on schedule, despite other sporting organizations taking drastic measures in relation to the coronavirus.

The Tour is continuing with its flagship event and allowing fans in attendance at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, because the area has not been greatly impacted by the virus, with the first case in St. Johns County being revealed on Wednesday. Theme parks and local businesses remain open, and social distancing – along with increased sanitizing areas – can be practiced on the course. The Tour also announced on Thursday that fans who purchased tickets can request refunds and that players will not be signing autographs for the remainder of the week.

Here’s a look at some events on primary tours that have been canceled or postponed amid the COVID-19 concerns.

European Tour:

Magical Kenya Open (Nairobi, March 5-8): Canceled

Hero Indian Open (New Delhi, March 19-22): Postponed

Maybank Championship (Malaysia, April 16-19): Postponed

Volvo China Open (Shenzhen, April 23-26): Postponed

Czech Masters (Prague, Aug. 20-23): Canceled

LPGA:

Honda LPGA Thailand (Pattaya, Feb. 20-23): Canceled

HSBC Women’s World Championship (Singapore, Feb. 27-March 1): Canceled

Blue Bay LPGA (China, March 5-8): Canceled

Other events:

Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific (Thailand, Feb. 12-15): Rescheduled for Oct. 7-10

PGA Tour Series-China: Two qualifying events postponed; season shortened from 14 to 10 events

PGA Tour Latinoamerica, Buenos Aires Championship (Argentina, March 26-29): Postponed

PGA Tour Latinoamerica, Termas de Rio Hondo (Argentina, April 2-5): Postponed

Challenge Tour, D+D Real Czech Challenge (June 4-7): Canceled

Challenge Tour, D+D Real Slovakia Challenge (July 2-5): Canceled