Davis Riley self-reports two-stroke penalty, eagles last to make cut at CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Davis Riley, fighting to make the cut in the weather-delayed second round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, called a penalty on himself Saturday.

Riley self-reported that he used the slope feature on his distance-measuring device on the par-3 17th, his eighth hole of the round, which spilled over following a 6-hour weather suspension Friday. Distance-measuring devices have been experimentally allowed at PGA Tour events since the Masters but use of the slope feature is illegal.

Riley was assessed a two-stroke penalty and dropped from inside the projected cut line, at 5 under, to one back. He got on the number with a birdie at the next hole but gave it back with a bogey at No. 3, his 12th.

He again traded a birdie (at No. 4) for a bogey (No. 6) and was still on the outside looking in. That was until the par-5 ninth, where he made eagle to earn two more rounds.

Riley is currently 89th in the FedExCup standings.