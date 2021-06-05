DUBLIN, Ohio – The latest escalation of the feud between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka is best left for the PGA Tour handle. That was DeChambeau’s take Saturday at the Memorial.

DeChambeau was asked about a video that Koepka posted on Twitter late Friday offering a free case of Michelob Ultra to any fan whose time was “cut short” at the tournament. The reference was to fans who were escorted off Muirfield Village on Day 2 for yelling, “Brooksie” at DeChambeau.

The fans’ response was prompted by a viral video of an unaired interview with Golf Channel at the PGA Championship where Koepka is seen becoming visibly annoyed when DeChambeau walked behind him.

Golf Central Fans heckle Bryson and 'Brooksie' responds All day Friday at the Memorial, Bryson DeChambeau heard "Let's go, Brooksie" shouts towards him and he has "no issue" with it.

For DeChambeau, Koepka’s tweeted video may have been a step too far in the ongoing dust-up.

“I think that's something that the Tour needs to handle, it's something I can't control,” DeChambeau said. “I tried to take the high road numerous times and I think that, from my perspective, I'll continue to keep doing so and people are going to do what they want to do.”

Memorial Tournament: Full-field scores | Full coverage

DeChambeau said his representatives have spoken with the Tour about the incident but didn’t offer any details.

“I think it's something along the lines of how the Tour wants players to act,” DeChambeau said. “If he keeps talking about me, that's great for the ($40 million player impact program) fund.”