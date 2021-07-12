Despite top-10 in Scotland, Jon Rahm loses No. 1 world ranking

After three weeks at the top, Jon Rahm has slipped back to No. 2 in the latest edition of the Official World Golf Ranking.

Rahm finished seventh at the Scottish Open, but it wasn’t enough to retain the No. 1 ranking, per the OWGR math. Dustin Johnson, who didn’t compete last week, is back on top entering this week’s Open Championship.

Rahm had been No. 1 since winning the U.S. Open.

Min Woo Lee topped a talented Scottish Open field and rocketed from 240th to 61st in the world. Co-runner-up Thomas Detry jumped 29 places, to No. 71. And fellow T-2, Matthew Fitzpatrick, crept to No. 20.

Kim beat both players in a playoff.

On the PGA Tour, Lucas Glover won for the first time in a decade at the John Deere Classic and moved form 115th to 79th.

Below is a look at the current top 10, with where they stood the previous week in parentheses:

1 (2). Dustin Johnson

2 (1). Jon Rahm

3 (3). Justin Thomas

4 (4). Collin Morikawa

5 (5). Xander Schauffele

6 (6). Bryson DeChambeau

7 (8).Patrick Cantlay

8 (7). Brooks Koepka

9 (9). Patrick Reed

10 (10). Tyrrell Hatton