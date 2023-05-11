×

DP World Tour announces a new round of player sanctions

The DP World Tour imposed a new round of fines and suspensions to players who violated the circuit’s policy for conflicting-event releases.

Last week, the European tour announced a round of £100,000 fines for players who had participated in the first two LIV Golf events last year without a conflicting-event release. The latest round covers any violations that occurred between June 22, 2022, and April 2, 2023, the date an arbiter in the United Kingdom ruled the tour was allowed to enforce its conflicting-event release regulations.

Twenty-six players were informed Thursday of the new fines and suspensions, which include participation in Asian Tour events without a release. According to a statement by the European tour, the fines ranged from £12,500 to £100,000 “for each individual breach” and each violation was considered on a “case-by-case basis.”

The suspensions apply only to European tour events and include a combination of one- or two-week suspensions and they will run “consecutively,” starting with the Porsche European Open the first week of June.

Some players who joined LIV Golf – like Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia – have resigned their European tour membership and according to the statement, will be eligible for reinstatement after they pay their fines and serve their suspensions.

