Dustin Johnson makes eight birdies, despite losing yardage book

SAN FRANCISCO – Dustin Johnson’s third-round 65 at the PGA Championship was impressive enough, but give the 36-year-old style points for overcoming a temporary setback midway through his round.

Following his round, Johnson explained that he misplaced his yardage book, which on a course like TPC Harding Park can be a liability.

PGA Championship: Scores | Full coverage

“I think it got to the bottom of my bag but I didn't want to take all my clubs out on the golf course,” he said with a laugh.

Johnson’s caddie, his brother Austin, had a spare yardage book and DJ's 5-under round propelled him into the lead at 9 under par.

“I just use a regular yardage book. I use it more so I can get the yardages out of the fairway and where the flag is. But my brother had an extra one, so it was perfect,” said Dustin Johnson, who was then asked if it was a yardage book for “Harding Park.” “No, it was from last week, but it worked out well.”