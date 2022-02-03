Dustin Johnson makes strong big to add third title at Saudi International

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia – Dustin Johnson’s bid for a third victory at the Saudi International began with him shooting 5-under 65, leaving him three strokes off the lead held by Matteo Manassero after the first round on Thursday.

Johnson is one of a slew of high-profile players from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour on big appearance fees at the opening event of the Asian Tour, and is looking to back up his titles from 2019 and last year. He also finished second in 2020.

The No. 5-ranked Johnson was 6 under after 11 holes at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. He bogeyed No. 13 and parred his way home to be in a six-way tie for seventh place.

Manassero, a one-time prodigy in European golf who fell off the main tour and now competes on the second-tier Challenge Tour, covered the front nine in 29 after making six birdies, and picked up more shots at Nos. 11 and 12. He was bogey-free in his round of 62.

Manassero was two shots clear of a group of five players – including Bubba Watson and Harold Varner III – who were tied for second.

In a field that had the feel of a top PGA Tour event, Cameron Smith, Patrick Reed and Tommy Fleetwood were among those shooting 66s, with Xander Schauffele and Phil Mickelson a further stroke back.

Bryson DeChambeau opened with a 3-over 73 that contained a triple-bogey 7 at the seventh hole.