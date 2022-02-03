Bryson DeChambeau’s rough start to the year continued Thursday at the Saudi International.

He carded a 3-over 73 in the opening round of the Asian Tour event and now needs a strong second round to make the cut at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

DeChambeau, who received a significant appearance fee to play in Saudi Arabia, has struggled to find his form in the early stages of 2022. At the Sentry Tournament of Champions he tied for 25th in the limited-field event, withdrew before the start of the Sony Open because of wrist soreness, and then battled undisclosed injuries at the Farmers Insurance Open while missing the cut.

It's unclear the extent of DeChambeau’s injury; he declined to talk to reporters at Torrey Pines, did not give a pre-tournament press conference in Saudi Arabia and then didn’t speak to the media after the first round. But he clearly felt well enough to tee it up, making three birdies and three bogeys and coming unglued with a triple-bogey 7 at his seventh hole of the day.

Matteo Manassero took the opening-round lead with a 62.