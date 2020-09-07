Dustin Johnson remembers when $25K, let alone $15M, was a big deal

Getty Images

ATLANTA – All total Dustin Johnson made $20.8 million in winnings and FedExCup bonuses for the 2019-20 season. To put that context that’s more than all but 77 players have made in their entire PGA Tour careers.

For Johnson the more telling comparison is the earliest years of his career just as he was earning his way onto the Tour.

Tour Championship: Full-field scores | Full coverage

“When I went through all three stages of [2007] Q-School and got my Tour card I think they gave me like a $25,000 check,” he said following his three-stroke victory at the Tour Championship which was worth $15 million. “I thought I was rich because I didn't have but a couple hundred bucks in my bank account probably.”

In his first start as a Tour member the following year at the Sony Open Johnson tied for 10th place.

D. Johnson hangs on for FEC title, $15M prize

 BY Will Gray  — 

Dustin Johnson shot a 2-under 68 in the final round to win both the Tour Championship and FedExCup and leave East Lake with a $15 million prize.

“It was a hundred grand or something [$113,000], that was big, and obviously that was a lot of money to me,” he said before adding, “I'm very thankful for FedEx . . . but it's not about the money for me. It's more about the trophy.”

Johnson is currently fifth on the Tour’s career money list with $67.5 million in earnings but that doesn’t include FedExCup bonuses.

More articles like this
Golf Central

JT feels good about game as major season starts

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Justin Thomas didn't win this week's FedExCup finale, but he feels very good about the state of his game with two majors on the way.
Golf Central

Xander had the lowest four-round total, but ...

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Xander Schauffele shot the lowest four-round total this week at East Lake, but it wasn't enough to win because of the staggered start.
Golf Central

JT putting Johnson back on bag for U.S. Open

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Justin Thomas is pleased with his form as the U.S. Open nears and he'll have a familiar face on his bag at Winged Foot.