European Tour cancels GolfSixes, postpones Made in Denmark

The total number of European Tour events canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus, COVID-19, has risen to eight.

Following Tuesday's postponement of the Andalucia Masters, European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley announced that two more events were being affected. The tour's GolfSixes event, originally scheduled for May 9-10 in Cascais, has been canceled while the Made in Denmark has been postponed from its May 21-24 date.

“We will continue to monitor this global situation in relation to Coronavirus and evaluate its impact on all our tournaments, with public health and well-being our absolute priority," Pelley said. "Discussions regarding the possible rescheduling of all postponed tournaments are ongoing and we remain hopeful of European Tour action resuming in Ireland at the end of May.”

After these latest changes, thee European Tour would, at the earliest, resume at the Irish Open on May 28-31.