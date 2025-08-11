Skip navigation
FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025: Leaderboard, final results from Justin Rose’s playoff win

  
Published August 10, 2025 08:34 PM
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 4
August 10, 2025 08:40 PM
Watch the best highlights from the fourth round of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship featuring a playoff at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

Justin Rose birdied four consecutive holes late in the final round and then made two more birdies in sudden death en route to winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Rose rallied to tie J.J. Spaun in regulation — as Tommy Fleetwood faded over the final three holes — and then beat Spaun on the third playoff hole.

Here are the final results from the field of 69 players at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee:

﻿POS. PLAYER SCORE R1 R2 R3 R4
1 Justin Rose -16 64 66 67 67
2 J.J. Spaun -16 68 66 65 65
T3 Tommy Fleetwood -15 63 64 69 69
T3 Scottie Scheffler -15 67 66 65 67
5 Cameron Young -11 69 65 71 64
T6 Rickie Fowler -10 66 69 66 69
T6 Andrew Novak -10 68 64 67 71
T6 Akshay Bhatia -10 62 69 70 69
T9 Ben Griffin -9 66 69 66 70
T9 Ludvig Aberg -9 67 67 70 67
T9 Chris Kirk -9 68 67 66 70
T9 Patrick Cantlay -9 70 67 66 68
T9 Kurt Kitayama -9 69 63 72 67
T14 Jhonattan Vegas -8 69 69 66 68
T14 Bud Cauley -8 64 69 70 69
T14 Si Woo Kim -8 65 69 69 69
T17 Russell Henley -7 66 70 71 66
T17 Hideki Matsuyama -7 69 70 69 65
T17 Sepp Straka -7 68 67 68 70
T17 Sungjae Im -7 71 64 71 67
T17 Jacob Bridgeman -7 69 64 71 69
T22 Xander Schauffele -6 68 72 65 69
T22 J.T. Poston -6 70 69 67 68
T22 Aaron Rai -6 70 69 68 67
T22 Collin Morikawa -6 66 65 72 71
T22 Harry Hall -6 64 72 69 69
T22 Brian Harman -6 67 68 72 67
T28 Justin Thomas -5 68 72 70 65
T28 Maverick McNealy -5 66 66 74 69
T28 Taylor Pendrith -5 69 69 65 72
T28 Sam Burns -5 70 71 66 68
T32 Davis Riley -4 72 67 70 67
T32 Max Greyserman -4 70 69 69 68
T32 Kevin Yu -4 71 67 69 69
T32 Viktor Hovland -4 74 68 67 67
T32 Matt Fitzpatrick -4 67 71 69 69
T32 Denny McCarthy -4 70 67 72 67
T38 Thomas Detry -3 67 69 68 73
T38 Jordan Spieth -3 69 70 70 68
T38 Patrick Rodgers -3 71 68 70 68
T38 Nicolas Echavarria -3 72 70 69 66
T38 Robert Macintyre -3 67 70 68 72
T38 Matti Schmid -3 71 66 69 71
T44 Lucas Glover -2 70 66 69 73
T44 Keegan Bradley -2 72 70 69 67
T44 Ryan Gerard -2 70 69 73 66
T44 Nick Taylor -2 67 71 72 68
T48 Harris English -1 70 68 69 72
T48 Stephan Jaeger -1 72 69 69 69
T50 Ryan Fox E 72 71 68 69
T50 Emiliano Grillo E 69 69 71 71
T50 Corey Conners E 71 68 70 71
T50 Cameron Davis E 69 72 67 72
T54 Sam Stevens 1 71 70 69 71
T54 Chris Gotterup 1 72 73 70 66
T56 Jason Day 2 71 68 71 72
T56 Mackenzie Hughes 2 71 69 70 72
T56 Wyndham Clark 2 67 68 72 75
T59 Shane Lowry 3 73 68 71 71
T59 Michael Kim 3 72 72 72 67
T59 Aldrich Potgieter 3 71 72 73 67
T62 Erik Van Rooyen 5 74 69 71 71
T62 Jake Knapp 5 72 70 70 73
T64 Tony Finau 6 69 68 73 76
T64 Tom Hoge 6 73 74 67 72
T64 Brian Campbell 6 69 71 71 75
67 Joe Highsmith 8 69 74 69 76
T68 Daniel Berger 10 68 75 72 75
T68 Min Woo Lee 10 76 72 72 70