FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025: Leaderboard, final results from Justin Rose’s playoff win
Published August 10, 2025 08:34 PM
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 4
Watch the best highlights from the fourth round of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship featuring a playoff at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
Justin Rose birdied four consecutive holes late in the final round and then made two more birdies in sudden death en route to winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Rose rallied to tie J.J. Spaun in regulation — as Tommy Fleetwood faded over the final three holes — and then beat Spaun on the third playoff hole.
Here are the final results from the field of 69 players at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee:
|POS.
|PLAYER
|SCORE
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Justin Rose
|-16
|64
|66
|67
|67
|2
|J.J. Spaun
|-16
|68
|66
|65
|65
|T3
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-15
|63
|64
|69
|69
|T3
|Scottie Scheffler
|-15
|67
|66
|65
|67
|5
|Cameron Young
|-11
|69
|65
|71
|64
|T6
|Rickie Fowler
|-10
|66
|69
|66
|69
|T6
|Andrew Novak
|-10
|68
|64
|67
|71
|T6
|Akshay Bhatia
|-10
|62
|69
|70
|69
|T9
|Ben Griffin
|-9
|66
|69
|66
|70
|T9
|Ludvig Aberg
|-9
|67
|67
|70
|67
|T9
|Chris Kirk
|-9
|68
|67
|66
|70
|T9
|Patrick Cantlay
|-9
|70
|67
|66
|68
|T9
|Kurt Kitayama
|-9
|69
|63
|72
|67
|T14
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-8
|69
|69
|66
|68
|T14
|Bud Cauley
|-8
|64
|69
|70
|69
|T14
|Si Woo Kim
|-8
|65
|69
|69
|69
|T17
|Russell Henley
|-7
|66
|70
|71
|66
|T17
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-7
|69
|70
|69
|65
|T17
|Sepp Straka
|-7
|68
|67
|68
|70
|T17
|Sungjae Im
|-7
|71
|64
|71
|67
|T17
|Jacob Bridgeman
|-7
|69
|64
|71
|69
|T22
|Xander Schauffele
|-6
|68
|72
|65
|69
|T22
|J.T. Poston
|-6
|70
|69
|67
|68
|T22
|Aaron Rai
|-6
|70
|69
|68
|67
|T22
|Collin Morikawa
|-6
|66
|65
|72
|71
|T22
|Harry Hall
|-6
|64
|72
|69
|69
|T22
|Brian Harman
|-6
|67
|68
|72
|67
|T28
|Justin Thomas
|-5
|68
|72
|70
|65
|T28
|Maverick McNealy
|-5
|66
|66
|74
|69
|T28
|Taylor Pendrith
|-5
|69
|69
|65
|72
|T28
|Sam Burns
|-5
|70
|71
|66
|68
|T32
|Davis Riley
|-4
|72
|67
|70
|67
|T32
|Max Greyserman
|-4
|70
|69
|69
|68
|T32
|Kevin Yu
|-4
|71
|67
|69
|69
|T32
|Viktor Hovland
|-4
|74
|68
|67
|67
|T32
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-4
|67
|71
|69
|69
|T32
|Denny McCarthy
|-4
|70
|67
|72
|67
|T38
|Thomas Detry
|-3
|67
|69
|68
|73
|T38
|Jordan Spieth
|-3
|69
|70
|70
|68
|T38
|Patrick Rodgers
|-3
|71
|68
|70
|68
|T38
|Nicolas Echavarria
|-3
|72
|70
|69
|66
|T38
|Robert Macintyre
|-3
|67
|70
|68
|72
|T38
|Matti Schmid
|-3
|71
|66
|69
|71
|T44
|Lucas Glover
|-2
|70
|66
|69
|73
|T44
|Keegan Bradley
|-2
|72
|70
|69
|67
|T44
|Ryan Gerard
|-2
|70
|69
|73
|66
|T44
|Nick Taylor
|-2
|67
|71
|72
|68
|T48
|Harris English
|-1
|70
|68
|69
|72
|T48
|Stephan Jaeger
|-1
|72
|69
|69
|69
|T50
|Ryan Fox
|E
|72
|71
|68
|69
|T50
|Emiliano Grillo
|E
|69
|69
|71
|71
|T50
|Corey Conners
|E
|71
|68
|70
|71
|T50
|Cameron Davis
|E
|69
|72
|67
|72
|T54
|Sam Stevens
|1
|71
|70
|69
|71
|T54
|Chris Gotterup
|1
|72
|73
|70
|66
|T56
|Jason Day
|2
|71
|68
|71
|72
|T56
|Mackenzie Hughes
|2
|71
|69
|70
|72
|T56
|Wyndham Clark
|2
|67
|68
|72
|75
|T59
|Shane Lowry
|3
|73
|68
|71
|71
|T59
|Michael Kim
|3
|72
|72
|72
|67
|T59
|Aldrich Potgieter
|3
|71
|72
|73
|67
|T62
|Erik Van Rooyen
|5
|74
|69
|71
|71
|T62
|Jake Knapp
|5
|72
|70
|70
|73
|T64
|Tony Finau
|6
|69
|68
|73
|76
|T64
|Tom Hoge
|6
|73
|74
|67
|72
|T64
|Brian Campbell
|6
|69
|71
|71
|75
|67
|Joe Highsmith
|8
|69
|74
|69
|76
|T68
|Daniel Berger
|10
|68
|75
|72
|75
|T68
|Min Woo Lee
|10
|76
|72
|72
|70