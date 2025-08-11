FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025: Leaderboard, final results from Justin Rose’s playoff win

Justin Rose birdied four consecutive holes late in the final round and then made two more birdies in sudden death en route to winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Rose rallied to tie J.J. Spaun in regulation — as Tommy Fleetwood faded over the final three holes — and then beat Spaun on the third playoff hole.

Here are the final results from the field of 69 players at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee: