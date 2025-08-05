FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025: Odds, favorites and picks for playoff opener

The FedEx St. Jude Championship features the top 70 players in the FedExCup standings.

Of course, one man stands above the rest: Scottie Scheffler. He’s is the clear betting favorite at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. But who’s next? The odds are below — but not before betting expert Brad Thomas offers up what he likes most this week:

Scottie Scheffler, to finish top 5: -165

Backing the best player in the world to finish inside the top five is never a bad option. Especially when that player is Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler has eight top-five finishes this year, including four wins. What’s great about Scheffler is that the higher the stakes, the better he performs.

He won The Open and PGA Championship and finished fourth at the Masters and T-7 at the U.S. Open. He also has a win and three top-six finishes in the signature events.



As if Scheffler’s brilliance in majors and signature events wasn’t enough, TPC Southwind should be a perfect fit for the world No.1. At the St. Jude Championship, gaining big from tee-to-green has the highest correlation to success. Last season, Hideki Matsuyama gained 4.6 strokes tee-to-green on his way to winning, and the season prior, Lucas Glover gained 6.5 strokes tee-to-green in his win.

Scheffler leads the PGA Tour in SG: T2G by almost a full shot. He’s averaging 2.28 strokes tee-to-green per round, and Collin Morikawa is in second with 1.32 strokes gained.

After finishing fourth here last season and the incredible run he’s had, you can expect Scheffler to be in contention once again this week.

FedEx St. Jude Championship odds (as of Tuesday, courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)