FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $20 million purse

  
Published August 10, 2025 06:58 PM
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 4
August 10, 2025 08:40 PM
Watch the best highlights from the fourth round of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship featuring a playoff at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

Justin Rose captured the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the PGA Tour’s first playoff event of the season, and it’s $3.6 million top prize.

Rose beat J.J. Spaun on the third hole of sudden death for his first Tour victory since the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Spaun collected $2.16 million for his runner-up finish.

Here’s how the prize money was paid out at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee:

FINISHPLAYEREARNINGS
1Justin Rose$3,600,000
2J.J. Spaun$2,160,000
T3Scottie Scheffler$1,160,000
T3Tommy Fleetwood$1,160,000
5Cameron Young$800,000
T6Rickie Fowler$670,000
T6Akshay Bhatia$670,000
T6Andrew Novak$670,000
T9Ludvig Åberg$500,000
T9Kurt Kitayama$500,000
T9Patrick Cantlay$500,000
T9Chris Kirk$500,000
T9Ben Griffin$500,000
T14Jhonattan Vegas$360,000
T14Si Woo Kim$360,000
T14Bud Cauley$360,000
T17Hideki Matsuyama$280,000
T17Russell Henley$280,000
T17Sungjae Im$280,000
T17Jacob Bridgeman$280,000
T17Sepp Straka$280,000
T22Aaron Rai$185,667
T22Brian Harman$185,667
T22J.T. Poston$185,667
T22Xander Schauffele$185,667
T22Harry Hall$185,667
T22Collin Morikawa$185,667
T28Justin Thomas$139,000
T28Sam Burns$139,000
T28Maverick McNealy$139,000
T28Taylor Pendrith$139,000
T32Viktor Hovland$110,667
T32Davis Riley$110,667
T32Denny McCarthy$110,667
T32Max Greyserman$110,667
T32Kevin Yu$110,667
T32Matt Fitzpatrick$110,667
T38Nico Echavarria$84,000
T38Patrick Rodgers$84,000
T38Jordan Spieth$84,000
T38Matthias Schmid$84,000
T38Robert MacIntyre$84,000
T38Thomas Detry$84,000
T44Ryan Gerard$64,000
T44Keegan Bradley$64,000
T44Nick Taylor$64,000
T44Lucas Glover$64,000
T48Stephan Jaeger$53,400
T48Harris English$53,400
T50Ryan Fox$48,700
T50Corey Conners$48,700
T50Emiliano Grillo$48,700
T50Cam Davis$48,700
T54Chris Gotterup$46,200
T54Sam Stevens$46,200
T56Mackenzie Hughes$45,200
T56Jason Day$45,200
T56Wyndham Clark$45,200
T59Michael Kim$44,000
T59Aldrich Potgieter$44,000
T59Shane Lowry$44,000
T62Erik van Rooyen$43,000
T62Jake Knapp$43,000
T64Tom Hoge$42,000
T64Brian Campbell$42,000
T64Tony Finau$42,000
67Joe Highsmith$41,200
T68Min Woo Lee$40,600
T68Daniel Berger$40,600