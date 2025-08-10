FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $20 million purse

Justin Rose captured the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the PGA Tour’s first playoff event of the season, and it’s $3.6 million top prize.

Rose beat J.J. Spaun on the third hole of sudden death for his first Tour victory since the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Spaun collected $2.16 million for his runner-up finish.

Here’s how the prize money was paid out at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee: