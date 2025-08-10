FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $20 million purse
Published August 10, 2025 06:58 PM
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 4
Watch the best highlights from the fourth round of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship featuring a playoff at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
Justin Rose captured the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the PGA Tour’s first playoff event of the season, and it’s $3.6 million top prize.
Rose beat J.J. Spaun on the third hole of sudden death for his first Tour victory since the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Spaun collected $2.16 million for his runner-up finish.
Here’s how the prize money was paid out at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee:
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS
|1
|Justin Rose
|$3,600,000
|2
|J.J. Spaun
|$2,160,000
|T3
|Scottie Scheffler
|$1,160,000
|T3
|Tommy Fleetwood
|$1,160,000
|5
|Cameron Young
|$800,000
|T6
|Rickie Fowler
|$670,000
|T6
|Akshay Bhatia
|$670,000
|T6
|Andrew Novak
|$670,000
|T9
|Ludvig Åberg
|$500,000
|T9
|Kurt Kitayama
|$500,000
|T9
|Patrick Cantlay
|$500,000
|T9
|Chris Kirk
|$500,000
|T9
|Ben Griffin
|$500,000
|T14
|Jhonattan Vegas
|$360,000
|T14
|Si Woo Kim
|$360,000
|T14
|Bud Cauley
|$360,000
|T17
|Hideki Matsuyama
|$280,000
|T17
|Russell Henley
|$280,000
|T17
|Sungjae Im
|$280,000
|T17
|Jacob Bridgeman
|$280,000
|T17
|Sepp Straka
|$280,000
|T22
|Aaron Rai
|$185,667
|T22
|Brian Harman
|$185,667
|T22
|J.T. Poston
|$185,667
|T22
|Xander Schauffele
|$185,667
|T22
|Harry Hall
|$185,667
|T22
|Collin Morikawa
|$185,667
|T28
|Justin Thomas
|$139,000
|T28
|Sam Burns
|$139,000
|T28
|Maverick McNealy
|$139,000
|T28
|Taylor Pendrith
|$139,000
|T32
|Viktor Hovland
|$110,667
|T32
|Davis Riley
|$110,667
|T32
|Denny McCarthy
|$110,667
|T32
|Max Greyserman
|$110,667
|T32
|Kevin Yu
|$110,667
|T32
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|$110,667
|T38
|Nico Echavarria
|$84,000
|T38
|Patrick Rodgers
|$84,000
|T38
|Jordan Spieth
|$84,000
|T38
|Matthias Schmid
|$84,000
|T38
|Robert MacIntyre
|$84,000
|T38
|Thomas Detry
|$84,000
|T44
|Ryan Gerard
|$64,000
|T44
|Keegan Bradley
|$64,000
|T44
|Nick Taylor
|$64,000
|T44
|Lucas Glover
|$64,000
|T48
|Stephan Jaeger
|$53,400
|T48
|Harris English
|$53,400
|T50
|Ryan Fox
|$48,700
|T50
|Corey Conners
|$48,700
|T50
|Emiliano Grillo
|$48,700
|T50
|Cam Davis
|$48,700
|T54
|Chris Gotterup
|$46,200
|T54
|Sam Stevens
|$46,200
|T56
|Mackenzie Hughes
|$45,200
|T56
|Jason Day
|$45,200
|T56
|Wyndham Clark
|$45,200
|T59
|Michael Kim
|$44,000
|T59
|Aldrich Potgieter
|$44,000
|T59
|Shane Lowry
|$44,000
|T62
|Erik van Rooyen
|$43,000
|T62
|Jake Knapp
|$43,000
|T64
|Tom Hoge
|$42,000
|T64
|Brian Campbell
|$42,000
|T64
|Tony Finau
|$42,000
|67
|Joe Highsmith
|$41,200
|T68
|Min Woo Lee
|$40,600
|T68
|Daniel Berger
|$40,600