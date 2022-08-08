The field for the playoff opener is set at 122 players – for now.

The PGA Tour on Monday finalized the list of participants for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, saying that Tommy Fleetwood, Daniel Berger and Lanto Griffin would not play in the first postseason event.

Rickie Fowler is the last player in the field.

Last week, Fleetwood said that he was stepping away to spend more time with his family in the wake of his mother’s death. At No. 46 in the FedExCup standings, the Englishman was in strong position to advance but tweeted that he would return to the PGA and DP World tours “soon.”

Dealing with a back injury, Berger hasn’t played since the U.S. Open and again opted to sit out the playoffs. Ranked 83rd in points, his Tour season is over since he will not crack the top 70 to qualify for the BMW Championship.

Griffin, No. 69, announced last month that he will likely miss the rest of the year after undergoing back surgery.

Of course, the field for the first playoff event could grow to 125 players. Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones, all of whom have defected for LIV Golf, asked for a temporary restraining order to play in the Tour playoffs. A hearing is set for 4 p.m. ET Tuesday in California.

Gooch sits 20th in the standings, while Jones is 65th and Swafford 67th.