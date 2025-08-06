FedExCup playoffs 2025: How it works, events, points system, format, payout, past winners

The PGA Tour playoffs have seen many iterations since its inception in 2007. Here’s how the current postseason will play out:

What are the FedExCup playoff events?

There are currently three playoff events:



Aug. 7-10: FedEx St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

Aug. 14-17: BMW Championship, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Maryland

Aug. 21-24: Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

How many players are in each playoff tournament field?

The top 70 players from the season-long FedExCup points list qualify for the FedEx St. Jude.

The top 50 players after St. Jude qualify for the BMW Championship.

The top 30 players after the BMW qualify for the Tour Championship.

There are no 36-hole cuts in playoff events.

Do season-long points carry over into the playoffs?

Yes, they do.

How many FedExCup points are awarded at each event?

Winners of the first two playoff events get 2,000 points each. Winners of regular PGA Tour events get 500 points, so the average finish of a player in the playoffs will result in quadruple the normal points.

Who leads the FedExCup points list entering the playoffs?

Scottie Scheffler. He leads No. 2 Rory McIlroy by 1,362 points heading into the first playoff event, in which McIlroy is not competing. No. 3 on the list is Sepp Straka, 2,211 points behind Scheffler.

So Scottie Scheffler is a lock to win the FedExCup title?

No, and that’s where the Tour Championship format comes into play.

What is the format for the Tour Championship?

FedExCup points reset to zero after the first two playoff events, meaning all 30 players in the Tour Championship field start from scratch. They will also all start at even par as the tournament format was changed from the starting-strokes model to a traditional, 72-hole, stroke-play event.

Is there a Tour Championship winner and a FedExCup winner?

No, they are one in the same. Whoever wins the Tour Championship is deemed the FedExCup champion.

So, even if Scottie Scheffler wins both playoff events, he can still NOT be the FedExCup champion?

Correct.

How much money do they play for in the FedExCup playoffs?

The FedEx St. Jude Championship and the BMW Championship both have $20 million purses. The winner will receive $3.6 million.

The Tour Championship, however, is a different animal. Prior to this year, it paid out a total of $100 million in bonus money. There is still a $100 million bonus pool for the playoffs, but it’s now broken down differently.

The top 10 in FEC points after the regular season split $20 million, with No. 1 (Scheffler) getting $10 million. Another $22,925,000 will be doled out among the top 30 after the BMW, including $5 million to the leader. And then the remaining $57.08 million, including $10 million to the winner at East Lake, will be awarded based on how players finish in the Tour Championship.

Who has won the FedExCup?

2024 - Scottie Scheffler

2023 - Viktor Hovland

2022 - Rory McIlroy

2021 - Patrick Cantlay

2020 - Dustin Johnson

2019 - Rory McIlroy

2018 - Justin Rose

2017 - Justin Thomas

2016 - Rory McIlroy

2015 - Jordan Spieth

2014 - Billy Horschel

2013 - Henrik Stenson

2012 - Brandt Snedeker

2011 - Bill Haas

2010 - Jim Furyk

2009 - Tiger Woods

2008 - Vijay Singh

2007 - Tiger Woods

What is at stake for each playoff event?

Qualifying for the playoffs and making the top 70 assures players their PGA Tour cards for the following season. They will be exempt for full-field events and The Players Championship.

Those who make the top 50 will earn spots into the eight lucrative signature events in 2026.

Those who make the top 30 will earn a two-year PGA Tour exemption, qualify for the 2026 Masters and, traditionally, the U.S. Open and The Open. The FedExCup champion receives a five-year Tour exemption.