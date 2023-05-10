Fred Couples to vice captain Team USA at Ryder Cup for third time

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson named Fred Couples a vice captain for the 2023 team on Wednesday.

Couples is the fourth vice captain to be selected by Johnson ahead of the matches that are set for Sept. 29 - Oct. 1 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy. Johnson previously appointed Steve Stricker, Davis Love III and, earlier this week, Jim Furyk. One more vice captain will be announced at a later date.

“Freddie has the unique ability to relate and get along with every player, no matter their age,” Johnson said in the announcement. “In turn, they respect and admire him, which ultimately creates a positive team dynamic. There's a reason he's been a vice captain three times. I know Freddie will do everything in his power to help our U.S. team be successful in Italy.”

Couples previously vice-captained the United States team at Whistling Straits in 2020 and Medinah in 2012. The 62-year-old World Golf Hall of Fame member has played in five Ryder Cups (1989, '91, '93, '95, '97), won 15-times on the PGA Tour, and is the 1992 Masters champion.

“Competing as a player in the Ryder Cup and serving as a vice captain for the U.S. Team top the list of the most fulfilling weeks of my career,” Couples said. “Zach is an incredible leader, and I look forward to helping him over the next five months and in Italy to bring home a victory.”

Couples has also played a pivotal role on the U.S. Presidents Cup teams, captaining the team to victories in 2009, '11 and '13 and serving as a captain's assistant in 2015, '17, '19 and '22.