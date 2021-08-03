Full 2021-22 PGA Tour schedule, including 48 official events

There are 45 regular-season and three playoff events scheduled for the PGA Tour in 2021-22. Here's a look at the full list, including date, tournament name, course and location.

Major championships are italicized and the FedExCup playoff events are noted. Courses with an asterisk are the primary host venues.

As part of the PGA Tour's and European Tour's "strategic alliance," the Genesis Scottish Open, Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship will be included in both the FedExCup and Race to Dubai.

Sept. 16-19:

Fortinet Championship, Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course), Napa, California

Sept. 24-26:

Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits (Straits Course), Kohler, Wisconsin (unofficial team event)

Sept. 30-Oct. 3:

Sanderson Farms Championship, The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Mississippi

Oct. 7-10:

Shriners Children's Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada

Oct. 14-17:

The CJ Cup, The Summit Club, Las Vegas, Nevada

Oct. 21-24:

Zozo Championship, Narashino Country Club, Chiba Prefecture, Japan

Oct. 28-31:

World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, Sheshan Golf Club, Shanghai, China

Oct. 28-31:

Bermuda Championship, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

Nov. 4-7:

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Nov. 11-14:

Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas

Nov. 18-21:

The RSM Classic, Sea Island Golf Club (*Seaside Course, Plantation Course), St. Simons Island, Georgia

Jan. 6-9:

Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kapalua Resort (The Plantation Course), Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

Jan. 13-16:

Sony Open in Hawaii, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii

Jan. 20-23:

The American Express, PGA West (*Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course), La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, California

Jan. 27-30:

Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines Golf Course (*South Course, North Course), San Diego, California

Feb. 3-6:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, *Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course), Pebble Beach, California

Feb. 10-13:

Waste Management Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Arizona

Feb. 17-20:

The Genesis Invitational, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California

Feb. 24-27:

The Honda Classic, PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

March 3-6:

Arnold Palmer Invitational, Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Florida

March 3-6:

Puerto Rico Open, Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

March 10-13:

The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

March 17-20:

Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Florida

March 23-27:

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas

March 24-27:

Corales Puntacana Championship, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

March 31-April 3:

Valero Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (The Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas

April 7-10:

Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

April 14-17:

RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

April 21-24:

Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana

April 28-May 1:

Mexico Championship, TBD, Mexico City, Mexico

May 5-8:

Wells Fargo Championship, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Maryland

May 12-15:

AT&T Byron Nelson, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

May 19-22:

PGA Championship, Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Oklahoma

May 26-29:

Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

Jun 2-5:

Memorial Tournament, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

Jun 9-12:

RBC Canadian Open, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Jun 16-19:

U.S. Open , The Country Club, Brookline, Massachusetts

June 23-26:

Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

June 30-July 3:

John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

July 7-10:

Genesis Scottish Open, TBD, TBD

July 7-10:

Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), Nicholasville, Kentucky

July 14-17:

The Open Championship , St. Andrews Links (Old Course), St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

July 14-17:

Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California

July 21-24:

3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota

July 28-31:

Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan

Aug. 4-7:

Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

(FedExCup Playoffs) Aug. 11-14:

FedEx St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

(FedExCup Playoffs) Aug. 18-21:

BMW Championship, Wilmington Country Club (South Course), Wilmington, Delaware

(FedExCup Playoffs) Aug. 25-28:

Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia