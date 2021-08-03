Full 2021-22 PGA Tour schedule, including 48 official events

There are 45 regular-season and three playoff events scheduled for the PGA Tour in 2021-22. Here's a look at the full list, including date, tournament name, course and location.
Major championships are italicized and the FedExCup playoff events are noted. Courses with an asterisk are the primary host venues.
As part of the PGA Tour's and European Tour's "strategic alliance," the Genesis Scottish Open, Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship will be included in both the FedExCup and Race to Dubai.
Sept. 16-19:
Fortinet Championship, Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course), Napa, California
Sept. 24-26:
Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits (Straits Course), Kohler, Wisconsin (unofficial team event)
Sept. 30-Oct. 3:
Sanderson Farms Championship, The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Mississippi
Oct. 7-10:
Shriners Children's Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct. 14-17:
The CJ Cup, The Summit Club, Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct. 21-24:
Zozo Championship, Narashino Country Club, Chiba Prefecture, Japan
Oct. 28-31:
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, Sheshan Golf Club, Shanghai, China
Oct. 28-31:
Bermuda Championship, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
Nov. 4-7:
World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Nov. 11-14:
Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas
Nov. 18-21:
The RSM Classic, Sea Island Golf Club (*Seaside Course, Plantation Course), St. Simons Island, Georgia
Jan. 6-9:
Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kapalua Resort (The Plantation Course), Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
Jan. 13-16:
Sony Open in Hawaii, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii
Jan. 20-23:
The American Express, PGA West (*Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course), La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, California
Jan. 27-30:
Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines Golf Course (*South Course, North Course), San Diego, California
Feb. 3-6:
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, *Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course), Pebble Beach, California
Feb. 10-13:
Waste Management Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Arizona
Feb. 17-20:
The Genesis Invitational, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California
Feb. 24-27:
The Honda Classic, PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
March 3-6:
Arnold Palmer Invitational, Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Florida
March 3-6:
Puerto Rico Open, Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
March 10-13:
The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
March 17-20:
Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Florida
March 23-27:
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas
March 24-27:
Corales Puntacana Championship, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
March 31-April 3:
Valero Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (The Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas
April 7-10:
Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia
April 14-17:
RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
April 21-24:
Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana
April 28-May 1:
Mexico Championship, TBD, Mexico City, Mexico
May 5-8:
Wells Fargo Championship, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Maryland
May 12-15:
AT&T Byron Nelson, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
May 19-22:
PGA Championship, Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Oklahoma
May 26-29:
Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
Jun 2-5:
Memorial Tournament, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
Jun 9-12:
RBC Canadian Open, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Jun 16-19:
U.S. Open , The Country Club, Brookline, Massachusetts
June 23-26:
Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut
June 30-July 3:
John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois
July 7-10:
Genesis Scottish Open, TBD, TBD
July 7-10:
Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), Nicholasville, Kentucky
July 14-17:
The Open Championship , St. Andrews Links (Old Course), St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
July 14-17:
Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California
July 21-24:
3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota
July 28-31:
Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan
Aug. 4-7:
Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina
(FedExCup Playoffs) Aug. 11-14:
FedEx St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee
(FedExCup Playoffs) Aug. 18-21:
BMW Championship, Wilmington Country Club (South Course), Wilmington, Delaware
(FedExCup Playoffs) Aug. 25-28:
Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia