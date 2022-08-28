Full FedExCup bonus payout, from Rory McIlroy to No. 150

Rory McIlroy came from six strokes back on Sunday to win the Tour Championship and, with it, the FedExCup title.

McIlroy will receive a huge chunk of money as part of his grand prize. The bonus pool is $75 million, with him getting 24% of that – a whopping $18,000,000.

Here's a look at the full payout of the FedExCup bonus money, based on finishes from East Lake Golf Club and where those who didn't make the trip stood in the points standings prior to this week's finale.

Note: Deferred money is money added to a player's account in the Tour's pension plan.

2021-22 Final FedExCup Top 30

Place Cash Deferred Total 1. Rory McIlroy $17,000,000 $1,000,000 $18,000,000 T-2. Sungjae Im 4,750,000 1,000,000 5,750,000 T-2. Scottie Scheffler 4,750,000 1,000,000 5,750,000 4. Xander Schauffele 3,000,000 1,000,000 4,000,000 T-5. Max Homa 1,900,000 850,000 2,750,000 T-5. Justin Thomas 1,900,000 850,000 2,750,000 T-7. Sepp Straka 1,100,000 650,000 1,750,000 T-7. Patrick Cantlay 1,100,000 650,000 1,750,000 9. Tony Finau 700,000 550,000 1,250,000 10. Tom Hoge 500,000 500,000 1,000,000 T-11. Joaquin Niemann 462,500 462,500 925,000 T-11. Hideki Matsuyama 462,500 462,500 925,000 T-13. Jordan Spieth 412,500 412,500 825,000 T-13. Aaron Wise 412,500 412,500 825,000 T-15. Viktor Hovland 357,500 357,500 715,000 T-15. Matt Fitzpatrick 357,500 357,500 715,000 T-15. J.T. Poston 357,500 357,500 715,000 T-15. Jon Rahm 357,500 357,500 715,000 19. Cameron Young 330,000 330,000 660,000 20. Cameron Smith 320,000 320,000 640,000 T-21. Brian Harman 300,000 300,000 600,000 T-21. Billy Horschel 300,000 300,000 600,000 T-21. Collin Morikawa 300,000 300,000 600,000 24. Sam Burns 280,000 285,000 565,000 25. Adam Scott 270,000 280,000 550,000 26. Corey Conners 265,000 275,000 540,000 27. K.H. Lee 260,000 270,000 530,000 28. Sahith Theegala 255,000 265,000 520,000 29. Scott Stallings 250,000 260,000 510,000 30. Will Zalatoris 245,000 255,000 500,000

2021-22 Final FedExCup Nos. 31-150