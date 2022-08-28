Full FedExCup bonus payout, from Rory McIlroy to No. 150

Rory McIlroy came from six strokes back on Sunday to win the Tour Championship and, with it, the FedExCup title.
McIlroy will receive a huge chunk of money as part of his grand prize. The bonus pool is $75 million, with him getting 24% of that – a whopping $18,000,000.
Here's a look at the full payout of the FedExCup bonus money, based on finishes from East Lake Golf Club and where those who didn't make the trip stood in the points standings prior to this week's finale.
Note: Deferred money is money added to a player's account in the Tour's pension plan.
2021-22 Final FedExCup Top 30
|
Place
|
Cash
|
Deferred
|
Total
|
1. Rory McIlroy
|
$17,000,000
|
$1,000,000
|
$18,000,000
|
T-2. Sungjae Im
|
4,750,000
|
1,000,000
|
5,750,000
|
T-2. Scottie Scheffler
|
4,750,000
|
1,000,000
|
5,750,000
|
4. Xander Schauffele
|
3,000,000
|
1,000,000
|
4,000,000
|
T-5. Max Homa
|
1,900,000
|
850,000
|
2,750,000
|
T-5. Justin Thomas
|
1,900,000
|
850,000
|
2,750,000
|
T-7. Sepp Straka
|
1,100,000
|
650,000
|
1,750,000
|
T-7. Patrick Cantlay
|
1,100,000
|
650,000
|
1,750,000
|
9. Tony Finau
|
700,000
|
550,000
|
1,250,000
|
10. Tom Hoge
|
500,000
|
500,000
|
1,000,000
|
T-11. Joaquin Niemann
|
462,500
|
462,500
|
925,000
|
T-11. Hideki Matsuyama
|
462,500
|
462,500
|
925,000
|
T-13. Jordan Spieth
|
412,500
|
412,500
|
825,000
|
T-13. Aaron Wise
|
412,500
|
412,500
|
825,000
|
T-15. Viktor Hovland
|
357,500
|
357,500
|
715,000
|
T-15. Matt Fitzpatrick
|
357,500
|
357,500
|
715,000
|
T-15. J.T. Poston
|
357,500
|
357,500
|
715,000
|
T-15. Jon Rahm
|
357,500
|
357,500
|
715,000
|
19. Cameron Young
|
330,000
|
330,000
|
660,000
|
20. Cameron Smith
|
320,000
|
320,000
|
640,000
|
T-21. Brian Harman
|
300,000
|
300,000
|
600,000
|
T-21. Billy Horschel
|
300,000
|
300,000
|
600,000
|
T-21. Collin Morikawa
|
300,000
|
300,000
|
600,000
|
24. Sam Burns
|
280,000
|
285,000
|
565,000
|
25. Adam Scott
|
270,000
|
280,000
|
550,000
|
26. Corey Conners
|
265,000
|
275,000
|
540,000
|
27. K.H. Lee
|
260,000
|
270,000
|
530,000
|
28. Sahith Theegala
|
255,000
|
265,000
|
520,000
|
29. Scott Stallings
|
250,000
|
260,000
|
510,000
|
30. Will Zalatoris
|
245,000
|
255,000
|
500,000
2021-22 Final FedExCup Nos. 31-150
|
Place
|
Deferred
|
31. Shane Lowry
|
$250,000
|
32. Trey Mullinax
|
236,000
|
33. J.J. Spaun
|
228,000
|
34. Joohyung Kim
|
221,000
|
35. Davis Riley
|
214,000
|
36. Denny McCarthy
|
211,000
|
37. Maverick McNealy
|
209,000
|
38. Kevin Kisner
|
208,000
|
39. Keith Mitchell
|
207,000
|
40. Kurt Kitayama
|
206,000
|
41. Lucas Glover
|
205,000
|
42. Seamus Power
|
204,000
|
43. Lucas Herbert
|
203,000
|
44. Russell Henley
|
202,000
|
45. Andrew Putnam
|
201,000
|
46. Taylor Pendrith
|
200,000
|
47. Cameron Tringale
|
199,000
|
48. Tyrrell Hatton
|
198,000
|
49. Mito Pereira
|
197,000
|
50. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|
196,000
|
51. Luke List
|
195,000
|
52. Emiliano Grillo
|
194,000
|
53. Keegan Bradley
|
193,000
|
54. Sebastián Muñoz
|
192,000
|
55. Cam Davis
|
191,000
|
56. Mackenzie Hughes
|
190,000
|
57. Si Woo Kim
|
189,000
|
58. Marc Leishman
|
188,000
|
59. Brendan Steele
|
187,000
|
60. Troy Merritt
|
186,000
|
61-65. Adam Hadwin, Tommy Fleetwood, Chez Reavie, Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore
|
185,000
|
66-70. Chris Kirk, Harold Varner III, Alex Noren, Alex Smalley, Wyndham Clark
|
175,000
|
71-85. Anirban Lahiri, Lee Hodges, John Huh, Brendon Todd, Gary Woodland, Beau Hossler, Lanto Griffin, Brandon Wu, Matthew NeSmith, Chad Ramey, Adam Long, Dylan Frittelli, Ryan Palmer, David Lipsky, Adam Schenk
|
140,000
|
86-100. Daniel Berger, Joel Dahmen, Aaron Rai, Stephan Jaeger, Patrick Rodgers, Russell Knox, Adam Svensson, Kevin Streelman, Mark Hubbard, Peter Malnati, Danny Lee, Michael Thompson, Hayden Buckley, C.T. Pan, Justin Rose
|
130,000
|
101-125. Martin Laird, Sam Ryder, Vince Whaley, Tyler Duncan, Jhonattan Vegas, Nate Lashley, James Hahn, Greyson Sigg, Robert Streb, Scott Piercy, Callum Tarren, Max McGreevy, Chesson Hadley, Nick Watney, Jason Day, Doug Ghim, Stewart Cink, Kevin Tway, Ryan Brehm, Matthias Schwab, Patton Kizzire, Webb Simpson, Rickie Fowler, Nick Taylor, Kramer Hickok
|
120,000
|
126-150. Matt Wallace, Austin Smotherman, Justin Lower, Doc Redman, Danny Willett, Kelly Kraft, Nick Hardy, Cameron Champ, Brian Stuard, Michael Gligic, Harry Higgs, Francesco Molinari, Martin Trainer, Erik van Rooyen
|
85,000
|
|
|
Total Cash
|
$43,255,000
|
Total Deferred
|
$31,745,000
|
Grand Total
|
$75,000,000