Full list of the 25 Korn Ferry Tour players who earned PGA Tour cards Sunday

Twenty-five players locked up PGA Tour cards for next season by finishing the Korn Ferry Tour's regular season on Sunday among the top 25 in points.

Xinjun Zhang led the way with 1,962 points during the regular season, 174 points clear of second-place Robby Shelton. Zhang has yet to secure fully-exempt status for the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, though.

While the top 25 players have clinched their cards, they will still have to compete for priority in the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals. The leading player in combined regular-season and Finals points will bee fully exempt, as will the leading Finals point-getter. The rest of the priority ranking will alternate with leaders from the combined points list (featuring only players from the regular-season top 25) and leaders from the Finals points list.

 BY Will Gray  — 

Bo Hoag won the final regular-season event on the Korn Ferry Tour, becoming one of 25 players to earn a promotion to the PGA Tour next season.

Here is a look at the 25 players who will play on the PGA Tour next year, along with their current point totals:

1. Xinjun Zhang, 1,962

2. Robby Shelton, 1,788

3. Scottie Scheffler, 1,667

4. Kristoffer Ventura, 1,359

5. Harry Higgs, 1,314

6. Lanto Griffin, 1,228

7. Bo Hoag, 1,207

8. Nelson Ledesma, 1,194

9. Mark Hubbard, 1,121

10. Rhein Gibson, 1,111

11. Henrik Norlander, 1,107

12. Zac Blair, 1,099

13. Ryan Brehm, 1,097

14. Mark Anderson, 969

15. Chase Seiffert, 938

16. Sebastian Cappelen, 905

17. Michael Gligic, 886

18. Rafael Campos, 869

19. Scott Harrington, 850

20. Vince Covello, 814

21. Michael Gellerman, 797

22. Tyler McCumber, 791

23. Maverick McNealy, 787

24. Tim Wilkinson, 775

25. Vincent Whaley, 761

