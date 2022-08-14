Full list of the 70 players who qualified for the BMW Championship

The top 70 players in FedExCup points following the first playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, have qualified for event No. 2: the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware.
The top 30 players after the BMW will make it to the playoff finale, the Tour Championship. Here's a look at the players who will be battling for a spot at East Lake.
|
Position
|
Player
|
FedExCup Points
|
1
|
Will Zalatoris
|
3,680.099
|
2
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
3,555.983
|
3
|
Cameron Smith
|
2,547.568
|
4
|
Sam Burns
|
2,428.512
|
5
|
Tony Finau
|
2,260.697
|
6
|
Xander Schauffele
|
2,174.538
|
7
|
Patrick Cantlay
|
2,129.350
|
8
|
Sepp Straka
|
2,109.303
|
9
|
Rory McIlroy
|
2,103.875
|
10
|
Justin Thomas
|
1,995.626
|
11
|
Sungjae Im
|
1,992.503
|
12
|
Matt Fitzpatrick
|
1,944.508
|
13
|
Cameron Young
|
1,854.761
|
14
|
Jon Rahm
|
1,797.797
|
15
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|
1,697.237
|
16
|
Max Homa
|
1,675.291
|
17
|
Jordan Spieth
|
1,574.228
|
18
|
Viktor Hovland
|
1,467.389
|
19
|
Joaquin Niemann
|
1,440.108
|
20
|
Collin Morikawa
|
1,437.506
|
21
|
Tom Hoge
|
1,424.420
|
22
|
Billy Horschel
|
1,403.215
|
23
|
Brian Harman
|
1,343.711
|
24
|
J.T. Poston
|
1,299.538
|
25
|
Joohyung Kim
|
1,129.688
|
26
|
Davis Riley
|
1,126.031
|
27
|
Sahith Theegala
|
1,098.658
|
28
|
Kevin Kisner
|
1,059.736
|
29
|
Corey Conners
|
1,054.303
|
30
|
J.J. Spaun
|
1,035.084
|
31
|
Aaron Wise
|
1,032.795
|
32
|
Maverick McNealy
|
1,016.661
|
33
|
K.H. Lee
|
1,006.399
|
34
|
Lucas Glover
|
998.881
|
35
|
Denny McCarthy
|
995.678
|
36
|
Seamus Power
|
990.479
|
37
|
Shane Lowry
|
979.627
|
38
|
Keith Mitchell
|
969.354
|
39
|
Cameron Tringale
|
956.873
|
40
|
Trey Mullinax
|
938.430
|
41
|
Mito Pereira
|
938.155
|
42
|
Luke List
|
937.820
|
43
|
Russell Henley
|
934.409
|
44
|
Keegan Bradley
|
924.949
|
45
|
Adam Scott
|
899.177
|
46
|
Scott Stallings
|
851.780
|
47
|
Andrew Putnam
|
846.731
|
48
|
Kurt Kitayama
|
838.627
|
49
|
Sebastián Muñoz
|
832.608
|
50
|
Tyrrell Hatton
|
829.974
|
51
|
Cam Davis
|
826.670
|
52
|
Mackenzie Hughes
|
820.679
|
53
|
Si Woo Kim
|
800.729
|
54
|
Lucas Herbert
|
796.457
|
55
|
Emiliano Grillo
|
772.333
|
56
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|
766.407
|
57
|
Troy Merritt
|
756.559
|
58
|
Chez Reavie
|
742.228
|
59
|
Adam Hadwin
|
733.513
|
60
|
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|
714.067
|
61
|
Chris Kirk
|
706.519
|
62
|
Taylor Moore
|
704.114
|
63
|
Matt Kuchar
|
695.997
|
64
|
Brendan Steele
|
688.734
|
65
|
Harold Varner III
|
682.077
|
66
|
Alex Noren
|
681.096
|
67
|
Taylor Pendrith
|
676.753
|
68
|
Marc Leishman
|
672.356
|
69
|
Alex Smalley
|
657.665
|
70
|
Wyndham Clark
|
645.197