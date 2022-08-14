×

Full list of the 70 players who qualified for the BMW Championship

The top 70 players in FedExCup points following the first playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, have qualified for event No. 2: the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware.

The top 30 players after the BMW will make it to the playoff finale, the Tour Championship. Here's a look at the players who will be battling for a spot at East Lake.

Position

Player

FedExCup Points

1

Will Zalatoris

3,680.099

2

Scottie Scheffler

3,555.983

3

Cameron Smith

2,547.568

4

Sam Burns

2,428.512

5

Tony Finau

2,260.697

6

Xander Schauffele

2,174.538

7

Patrick Cantlay

2,129.350

8

Sepp Straka

2,109.303

9

Rory McIlroy

2,103.875

10

Justin Thomas

1,995.626

11

Sungjae Im

1,992.503

12

Matt Fitzpatrick

1,944.508

13

Cameron Young

1,854.761

14

Jon Rahm

1,797.797

15

Hideki Matsuyama

1,697.237

16

Max Homa

1,675.291

17

Jordan Spieth

1,574.228

18

Viktor Hovland

1,467.389

19

Joaquin Niemann

1,440.108

20

Collin Morikawa

1,437.506

21

Tom Hoge

1,424.420

22

Billy Horschel

1,403.215

23

Brian Harman

1,343.711

24

J.T. Poston

1,299.538

25

Joohyung Kim

1,129.688

26

Davis Riley

1,126.031

27

Sahith Theegala

1,098.658

28

Kevin Kisner

1,059.736

29

Corey Conners

1,054.303

30

J.J. Spaun

1,035.084

31

Aaron Wise

1,032.795

32

Maverick McNealy

1,016.661

33

K.H. Lee

1,006.399

34

Lucas Glover

998.881

35

Denny McCarthy

995.678

36

Seamus Power

990.479

37

Shane Lowry

979.627

38

Keith Mitchell

969.354

39

Cameron Tringale

956.873

40

Trey Mullinax

938.430

41

Mito Pereira

938.155

42

Luke List

937.820

43

Russell Henley

934.409

44

Keegan Bradley

924.949

45

Adam Scott

899.177

46

Scott Stallings

851.780

47

Andrew Putnam

846.731

48

Kurt Kitayama

838.627

49

Sebastián Muñoz

832.608

50

Tyrrell Hatton

829.974

51

Cam Davis

826.670

52

Mackenzie Hughes

820.679

53

Si Woo Kim

800.729

54

Lucas Herbert

796.457

55

Emiliano Grillo

772.333

56

Tommy Fleetwood

766.407

57

Troy Merritt

756.559

58

Chez Reavie

742.228

59

Adam Hadwin

733.513

60

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

714.067

61

Chris Kirk

706.519

62

Taylor Moore

704.114

63

Matt Kuchar

695.997

64

Brendan Steele

688.734

65

Harold Varner III

682.077

66

Alex Noren

681.096

67

Taylor Pendrith

676.753

68

Marc Leishman

672.356

69

Alex Smalley

657.665

70

Wyndham Clark

645.197

