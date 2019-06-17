Woodland on the verge of cracking top 10 in world ranking

Gary Woodland won his first major title at the 119th U.S. Open, earned $2.25 million, and rose to a career best on the Official World Golf Ranking.

Woodland moved from 25th to 12th in the latest rankings, thanks to his Pebble Beach triumph.

Brooks Koepka, who finished runner-up to Woodland, remained in the top spot. There was only a little shuffling inside the top 10. Justin Rose, who tied for third at Pebble, moved to third in the world, bumping Rory McIlroy (T-9) to fourth. Xander Schauffele (T-3) crept up one spot, to ninth, sending Bryson DeChambeau (T-35) to 10th.

In other notable jumps, Chez Reavie (T-3) went from 65th to 48th and Chesson Hadley (T-9) went from 102nd to 84th.

The top looks as follows entering this week's Travelers Championship: Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Rose, McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Francesco Molinari, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Schauffele, and DeChambeau.

