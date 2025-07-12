Genesis Scottish Open 2025: Final-round tee times adjusted because of fog
Final-round tee times have been adjusted for the Genesis Scottish Open because of expected dense sea fog Sunday morning in the North Berwick area.
PGA Tour officials announced Saturday that the field of 79 players who made the cut at The Renaissance Club will go out between 6:30 a.m. and 8:40 a.m. EDT off split tees and in threesomes (local time is 5 hours ahead).
Live coverage will begin on CNBC at 9 a.m. EDT with coverage switching to Golf Channel at 10 a.m.
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|6:30 AM
EDT
|10
Sebastian Soderberg
Alejandro Del Rey
Yannik Paul
|6:34 AM
EDT
|1
Aaron Rai
Adam Scott
|6:40 AM
EDT
|10
Keith Mitchell
Alex Smalley
Laurie Canter
|6:42 AM
EDT
|1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Si Woo Kim
|6:50 AM
EDT
|1
Matt Wallace
John Parry
Nick Taylor
|6:50 AM
EDT
|10
Jhonattan Vegas
Gary Woodland
Jesper Svensson
|7:00 AM
EDT
|1
Grant Forrest
Michael Kim
Justin Rose
|7:00 AM
EDT
|10
Tommy Fleetwood
Nico Echavarria
Brian Harman
|7:10 AM
EDT
|1
Jordan Smith
Jorge Campillo
Ugo Coussaud
|7:10 AM
EDT
|10
Sami Valimaki
Elvis Smylie
Keita Nakajima
|7:20 AM
EDT
|1
Harry Hall
Victor Perez
Xander Schauffele
|7:20 AM
EDT
|10
Maverick McNealy
Jacques Kruyswijk
Marcel Siem
|7:30 AM
EDT
|1
Matt McCarty
Taylor Pendrith
Bud Cauley
|7:30 AM
EDT
|10
Daniel Brown
Richard Mansell
Justin Thomas
|7:40 AM
EDT
|1
Viktor Hovland
Romain Langasque
Andy Sullivan
|7:40 AM
EDT
|10
Corey Conners
Jacob Bridgeman
Sam Burns
|7:50 AM
EDT
|1
Francesco Laporta
Scottie Scheffler
Kristoffer Reitan
|7:50 AM
EDT
|10
Ryan Fox
Robert MacIntyre
Padraig Harrington
|8:00 AM
EDT
|1
Nicolai Højgaard
Ludvig Åberg
Matti Schmid
|8:00 AM
EDT
|10
Daniel Berger
Connor Syme
Sam Stevens
|8:10 AM
EDT
|1
Sepp Straka
Antoine Rozner
Kevin Yu
|8:10 AM
EDT
|10
Thomas Detry
Thorbjørn Olesen
Sam Bairstow
|8:20 AM
EDT
|1
Andrew Novak
Tom Kim
Harris English
|8:20 AM
EDT
|10
Henrik Norlander
Martin Couvra
Luke Clanton
|8:30 AM
EDT
|1
Matt Fitzpatrick
Marco Penge
Jake Knapp
|8:30 AM
EDT
|10
Dale Whitnell
Ryan Gerard
Byeong Hun An
|8:40 AM
EDT
|1
Wyndham Clark
Chris Gotterup
Rory McIlroy