Genesis Scottish Open 2025: Final-round tee times adjusted because of fog

  
Published July 12, 2025 04:19 PM
Final-round tee times have been adjusted for the Genesis Scottish Open because of expected dense sea fog Sunday morning in the North Berwick area.

PGA Tour officials announced Saturday that the field of 79 players who made the cut at The Renaissance Club will go out between 6:30 a.m. and 8:40 a.m. EDT off split tees and in threesomes (local time is 5 hours ahead).

Live coverage will begin on CNBC at 9 a.m. EDT with coverage switching to Golf Channel at 10 a.m.

Time
TeePlayers
6:30 AM
EDT		10

Sebastian Soderberg

Alejandro Del Rey

Yannik Paul

6:34 AM
EDT		1

Aaron Rai

Adam Scott

6:40 AM
EDT		10

Keith Mitchell

Alex Smalley

Laurie Canter

6:42 AM
EDT		1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Si Woo Kim

6:50 AM
EDT		1

Matt Wallace

John Parry

Nick Taylor

6:50 AM
EDT		10

Jhonattan Vegas

Gary Woodland

Jesper Svensson

7:00 AM
EDT		1

Grant Forrest

Michael Kim

Justin Rose

7:00 AM
EDT		10

Tommy Fleetwood

Nico Echavarria

Brian Harman

7:10 AM
EDT		1

Jordan Smith

Jorge Campillo

Ugo Coussaud

7:10 AM
EDT		10

Sami Valimaki

Elvis Smylie

Keita Nakajima

7:20 AM
EDT		1

Harry Hall

Victor Perez

Xander Schauffele

7:20 AM
EDT		10

Maverick McNealy

Jacques Kruyswijk

Marcel Siem

7:30 AM
EDT		1

Matt McCarty

Taylor Pendrith

Bud Cauley

7:30 AM
EDT		10

Daniel Brown

Richard Mansell

Justin Thomas

7:40 AM
EDT		1

Viktor Hovland

Romain Langasque

Andy Sullivan

7:40 AM
EDT		10

Corey Conners

Jacob Bridgeman

Sam Burns

7:50 AM
EDT		1

Francesco Laporta

Scottie Scheffler

Kristoffer Reitan

7:50 AM
EDT		10

Ryan Fox

Robert MacIntyre

Padraig Harrington

8:00 AM
EDT		1

Nicolai Højgaard

Ludvig Åberg

Matti Schmid

8:00 AM
EDT		10

Daniel Berger

Connor Syme

Sam Stevens

8:10 AM
EDT		1

Sepp Straka

Antoine Rozner

Kevin Yu

8:10 AM
EDT		10

Thomas Detry

Thorbjørn Olesen

Sam Bairstow

8:20 AM
EDT		1

Andrew Novak

Tom Kim

Harris English

8:20 AM
EDT		10

Henrik Norlander

Martin Couvra

Luke Clanton

8:30 AM
EDT		1

Matt Fitzpatrick

Marco Penge

Jake Knapp

8:30 AM
EDT		10

Dale Whitnell

Ryan Gerard

Byeong Hun An

8:40 AM
EDT		1

Wyndham Clark

Chris Gotterup

Rory McIlroy