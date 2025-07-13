Skip navigation
Genesis Scottish Open 2025 leaderboard: Final results and scores from Renaissance Club

  
Published July 13, 2025 02:32 PM

Chris Gotterup shot 61 on Friday to take control of the Genesis Scottish Open and then closed it out Sunday with a 66. He earned his second PGA Tour title, finishing two shots clear of Rory McIlroy and Marco Penge.

Here’s a look at the final leaderboard for those who made the cut at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland:

﻿POS. PLAYER SCORE R1 R2 R3 R4
1 C. Gotterup -15 68 61 70 66
T2 R. McIlroy -13 68 65 66 68
T2 M. Penge -13 65 67 69 66
T4 M. Fitzpatrick -12 69 63 69 67
T4 N. Hojgaard -12 68 69 67 64
6 J. Rose -11 70 68 68 63
7 S. Straka -10 64 69 70 67
T8 S. Scheffler -9 67 68 69 67
T8 X. Schauffele -9 68 66 71 66
T8 L. Aberg -9 67 65 71 68
T11 W. Clark -8 66 69 66 71
T11 V. Hovland -8 66 72 67 67
T13 C. Bezuidenhout -7 70 68 69 66
T13 T. Pendrith -7 67 69 69 68
T13 A. Novak -7 72 63 68 70
T13 K. Reitan -7 71 65 68 69
T17 A. Scott -6 69 68 70 67
T17 A. Sullivan -6 68 66 70 70
T17 M. Schmid -6 65 68 70 71
T17 H. Hall -6 67 64 74 69
T17 T. Kim -6 66 70 67 71
T22 H. English -5 72 65 66 72
T22 N. Taylor -5 67 66 73 69
T22 J. Thomas -5 69 70 71 65
T22 J. Campillo -5 68 71 67 69
T22 G. Forrest -5 67 68 71 69
T22 J. Smith -5 71 67 68 69
T22 M. McNealy -5 67 71 71 66
T22 J. Knapp -5 64 69 68 74
T22 A. Rozner -5 67 67 69 72
T22 N. Echavarria -5 64 72 72 67
T22 R. Mansell -5 69 67 73 66
T22 M. McCarty -5 69 65 71 70
T34 M. Siem -4 65 71 73 67
T34 L. Canter -4 69 69 70 68
T34 T. Fleetwood -4 70 67 71 68
T34 M. Kim -4 69 67 70 70
T34 S. Kim -4 70 69 68 69
T34 A. Smalley -4 70 69 69 68
T34 S. Soderberg -4 69 66 72 69
T34 K. Yu -4 67 67 69 73
T34 E. Smylie -4 67 71 71 67
T43 Y. Paul -3 68 66 73 70
T43 V. Perez -3 64 70 71 72
T43 U. Coussaud -3 68 71 67 71
T43 J. Svensson -3 73 64 71 69
T47 C. Conners -2 70 69 71 68
T47 S. Burns -2 67 71 72 68
T47 A. Rai -2 69 67 71 71
T50 B. Harman -1 69 65 74 71
T50 J. Vegas -1 67 71 70 71
T50 F. Laporta -1 71 64 69 75
T50 K. Mitchell -1 66 67 74 72
T50 M. Wallace -1 71 68 68 72
T55 B. Cauley E 67 70 68 75
T55 D. Berger E 68 71 72 69
T55 J. Parry E 71 68 68 73
T55 R. Langasque E 71 67 67 75
T55 K. Nakajima E 73 65 71 71
T60 T. Olesen 1 67 70 74 70
T60 G. Woodland 1 69 69 70 73
T60 D. Brown 1 70 66 73 72
T60 A. Del Rey 1 67 67 73 74
T60 S. Valimaki 1 70 69 70 72
T65 D. Whitnell 2 70 68 74 70
T65 R. Fox 2 66 70 74 72
T65 J. Kruyswijk 2 70 68 71 73
T65 R. Macintyre 2 68 71 72 71
T65 S. Bairstow 2 70 66 75 71
T65 L. Clanton 2 72 66 74 70
T71 P. Harrington 3 69 70 72 72
T71 T. Detry 3 68 70 73 72
73 M. Couvra 4 70 68 74 72
74 R. Gerard 5 67 70 75 73
T75 C. Syme 6 68 71 72 75
T75 S. Stevens 6 72 67 72 75
T75 J. Bridgeman 6 71 68 71 76
78 H. Norlander 7 67 72 73 75
79 B. An 8 67 72 76 73