Genesis Scottish Open 2025 leaderboard: Final results and scores from Renaissance Club
Published July 13, 2025 02:32 PM
Chris Gotterup shot 61 on Friday to take control of the Genesis Scottish Open and then closed it out Sunday with a 66. He earned his second PGA Tour title, finishing two shots clear of Rory McIlroy and Marco Penge.
Here’s a look at the final leaderboard for those who made the cut at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland:
|POS.
|PLAYER
|SCORE
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|C. Gotterup
|-15
|68
|61
|70
|66
|T2
|R. McIlroy
|-13
|68
|65
|66
|68
|T2
|M. Penge
|-13
|65
|67
|69
|66
|T4
|M. Fitzpatrick
|-12
|69
|63
|69
|67
|T4
|N. Hojgaard
|-12
|68
|69
|67
|64
|6
|J. Rose
|-11
|70
|68
|68
|63
|7
|S. Straka
|-10
|64
|69
|70
|67
|T8
|S. Scheffler
|-9
|67
|68
|69
|67
|T8
|X. Schauffele
|-9
|68
|66
|71
|66
|T8
|L. Aberg
|-9
|67
|65
|71
|68
|T11
|W. Clark
|-8
|66
|69
|66
|71
|T11
|V. Hovland
|-8
|66
|72
|67
|67
|T13
|C. Bezuidenhout
|-7
|70
|68
|69
|66
|T13
|T. Pendrith
|-7
|67
|69
|69
|68
|T13
|A. Novak
|-7
|72
|63
|68
|70
|T13
|K. Reitan
|-7
|71
|65
|68
|69
|T17
|A. Scott
|-6
|69
|68
|70
|67
|T17
|A. Sullivan
|-6
|68
|66
|70
|70
|T17
|M. Schmid
|-6
|65
|68
|70
|71
|T17
|H. Hall
|-6
|67
|64
|74
|69
|T17
|T. Kim
|-6
|66
|70
|67
|71
|T22
|H. English
|-5
|72
|65
|66
|72
|T22
|N. Taylor
|-5
|67
|66
|73
|69
|T22
|J. Thomas
|-5
|69
|70
|71
|65
|T22
|J. Campillo
|-5
|68
|71
|67
|69
|T22
|G. Forrest
|-5
|67
|68
|71
|69
|T22
|J. Smith
|-5
|71
|67
|68
|69
|T22
|M. McNealy
|-5
|67
|71
|71
|66
|T22
|J. Knapp
|-5
|64
|69
|68
|74
|T22
|A. Rozner
|-5
|67
|67
|69
|72
|T22
|N. Echavarria
|-5
|64
|72
|72
|67
|T22
|R. Mansell
|-5
|69
|67
|73
|66
|T22
|M. McCarty
|-5
|69
|65
|71
|70
|T34
|M. Siem
|-4
|65
|71
|73
|67
|T34
|L. Canter
|-4
|69
|69
|70
|68
|T34
|T. Fleetwood
|-4
|70
|67
|71
|68
|T34
|M. Kim
|-4
|69
|67
|70
|70
|T34
|S. Kim
|-4
|70
|69
|68
|69
|T34
|A. Smalley
|-4
|70
|69
|69
|68
|T34
|S. Soderberg
|-4
|69
|66
|72
|69
|T34
|K. Yu
|-4
|67
|67
|69
|73
|T34
|E. Smylie
|-4
|67
|71
|71
|67
|T43
|Y. Paul
|-3
|68
|66
|73
|70
|T43
|V. Perez
|-3
|64
|70
|71
|72
|T43
|U. Coussaud
|-3
|68
|71
|67
|71
|T43
|J. Svensson
|-3
|73
|64
|71
|69
|T47
|C. Conners
|-2
|70
|69
|71
|68
|T47
|S. Burns
|-2
|67
|71
|72
|68
|T47
|A. Rai
|-2
|69
|67
|71
|71
|T50
|B. Harman
|-1
|69
|65
|74
|71
|T50
|J. Vegas
|-1
|67
|71
|70
|71
|T50
|F. Laporta
|-1
|71
|64
|69
|75
|T50
|K. Mitchell
|-1
|66
|67
|74
|72
|T50
|M. Wallace
|-1
|71
|68
|68
|72
|T55
|B. Cauley
|E
|67
|70
|68
|75
|T55
|D. Berger
|E
|68
|71
|72
|69
|T55
|J. Parry
|E
|71
|68
|68
|73
|T55
|R. Langasque
|E
|71
|67
|67
|75
|T55
|K. Nakajima
|E
|73
|65
|71
|71
|T60
|T. Olesen
|1
|67
|70
|74
|70
|T60
|G. Woodland
|1
|69
|69
|70
|73
|T60
|D. Brown
|1
|70
|66
|73
|72
|T60
|A. Del Rey
|1
|67
|67
|73
|74
|T60
|S. Valimaki
|1
|70
|69
|70
|72
|T65
|D. Whitnell
|2
|70
|68
|74
|70
|T65
|R. Fox
|2
|66
|70
|74
|72
|T65
|J. Kruyswijk
|2
|70
|68
|71
|73
|T65
|R. Macintyre
|2
|68
|71
|72
|71
|T65
|S. Bairstow
|2
|70
|66
|75
|71
|T65
|L. Clanton
|2
|72
|66
|74
|70
|T71
|P. Harrington
|3
|69
|70
|72
|72
|T71
|T. Detry
|3
|68
|70
|73
|72
|73
|M. Couvra
|4
|70
|68
|74
|72
|74
|R. Gerard
|5
|67
|70
|75
|73
|T75
|C. Syme
|6
|68
|71
|72
|75
|T75
|S. Stevens
|6
|72
|67
|72
|75
|T75
|J. Bridgeman
|6
|71
|68
|71
|76
|78
|H. Norlander
|7
|67
|72
|73
|75
|79
|B. An
|8
|67
|72
|76
|73