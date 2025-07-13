Genesis Scottish Open 2025 prize money: Full payout from $9 million purse at Renaissance Club
Published July 13, 2025 02:04 PM
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open Final Round
Watch the top moments and best action from the fourth and final round of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour's Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
Chris Gotterup captured his second PGA Tour title at the Genesis Scottish Open and collected $1.575 million from the $9 million purse.
Here’s a look at the full payout at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland:
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS
|1
|Chris Gotterup
|$1,575,000
|T2
|Marco Penge
|$788,175
|T2
|Rory McIlroy
|$788,175
|T4
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|$407,250
|T4
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|$407,250
|6
|Justin Rose
|$322,200
|7
|Sepp Straka
|$287,550
|T8
|Xander Schauffele
|$233,400
|T8
|Scottie Scheffler
|$233,400
|T8
|Ludvig Åberg
|$233,400
|T11
|Viktor Hovland
|$189,675
|T11
|Wyndham Clark
|$189,675
|T13
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|$153,450
|T13
|Taylor Pendrith
|$153,450
|T13
|Kristoffer Reitan
|$153,450
|T13
|Andrew Novak
|$153,450
|T17
|Adam Scott
|$120,510
|T17
|Harry Hall
|$120,510
|T17
|Andy Sullivan
|$120,510
|T17
|Matti Schmid
|$120,510
|T17
|Tom Kim
|$120,510
|T22
|Nick Taylor
|$82,145
|T22
|Grant Forrest
|$82,145
|T22
|Nico Echavarria
|$82,145
|T22
|Jordan Smith
|$82,145
|T22
|Jorge Campillo
|$82,145
|T22
|Maverick McNealy
|$82,145
|T22
|Matt McCarty
|$82,145
|T22
|Richard Mansell
|$82,145
|T22
|Justin Thomas
|$82,145
|T22
|Antoine Rozner
|$82,145
|T22
|Harris English
|$82,145
|T22
|Jake Knapp
|$82,145
|T34
|Sebastian Soderberg
|$52,950
|T34
|Alex Smalley
|$52,950
|T34
|Laurie Canter
|$52,950
|T34
|Si Woo Kim
|$52,950
|T34
|Michael Kim
|$52,950
|T34
|Tommy Fleetwood
|$52,950
|T34
|Elvis Smylie
|$52,950
|T34
|Marcel Siem
|$52,950
|T34
|Kevin Yu
|$52,950
|T43
|Yannik Paul
|$40,950
|T43
|Jesper Svensson
|$40,950
|T43
|Ugo Coussaud
|$40,950
|T43
|Victor Perez
|$40,950
|T47
|Aaron Rai
|$34,860
|T47
|Corey Conners
|$34,860
|T47
|Sam Burns
|$34,860
|T50
|Keith Mitchell
|$29,754
|T50
|Matt Wallace
|$29,754
|T50
|Jhonattan Vegas
|$29,754
|T50
|Brian Harman
|$29,754
|T50
|Francesco Laporta
|$29,754
|T55
|John Parry
|$25,920
|T55
|Keita Nakajima
|$25,920
|T55
|Bud Cauley
|$25,920
|T55
|Romain Langasque
|$25,920
|T55
|Daniel Berger
|$25,920
|T60
|Alejandro Del Rey
|$23,220
|T60
|Gary Woodland
|$23,220
|T60
|Sami Valimaki
|$23,220
|T60
|Daniel Brown
|$23,220
|T60
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|$23,220
|T65
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|$19,800
|T65
|Ryan Fox
|$19,800
|T65
|Robert MacIntyre
|$19,800
|T65
|Sam Bairstow
|$19,800
|T65
|Luke Clanton
|$19,800
|T65
|Dale Whitnell
|$19,800
|T71
|Padraig Harrington
|$18,810
|T71
|Thomas Detry
|$18,810
|73
|Martin Couvra
|$18,540
|74
|Ryan Gerard
|$18,360
|T75
|Jacob Bridgeman
|$18,000
|T75
|Connor Syme
|$18,000
|T75
|Sam Stevens
|$18,000
|78
|Henrik Norlander
|$17,640
|79
|Byeong Hun An
|$17,460