Genesis Scottish Open 2025 prize money: Full payout from $9 million purse at Renaissance Club

  
Published July 13, 2025 02:04 PM
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open Final Round
July 13, 2025 02:38 PM
Watch the top moments and best action from the fourth and final round of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour's Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

Chris Gotterup captured his second PGA Tour title at the Genesis Scottish Open and collected $1.575 million from the $9 million purse.

Here’s a look at the full payout at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland:

﻿FINISH PLAYER EARNINGS
1 Chris Gotterup $1,575,000
T2 Marco Penge $788,175
T2 Rory McIlroy $788,175
T4 Nicolai Hojgaard $407,250
T4 Matt Fitzpatrick $407,250
6 Justin Rose $322,200
7 Sepp Straka $287,550
T8 Xander Schauffele $233,400
T8 Scottie Scheffler $233,400
T8 Ludvig Åberg $233,400
T11 Viktor Hovland $189,675
T11 Wyndham Clark $189,675
T13 Christiaan Bezuidenhout $153,450
T13 Taylor Pendrith $153,450
T13 Kristoffer Reitan $153,450
T13 Andrew Novak $153,450
T17 Adam Scott $120,510
T17 Harry Hall $120,510
T17 Andy Sullivan $120,510
T17 Matti Schmid $120,510
T17 Tom Kim $120,510
T22 Nick Taylor $82,145
T22 Grant Forrest $82,145
T22 Nico Echavarria $82,145
T22 Jordan Smith $82,145
T22 Jorge Campillo $82,145
T22 Maverick McNealy $82,145
T22 Matt McCarty $82,145
T22 Richard Mansell $82,145
T22 Justin Thomas $82,145
T22 Antoine Rozner $82,145
T22 Harris English $82,145
T22 Jake Knapp $82,145
T34 Sebastian Soderberg $52,950
T34 Alex Smalley $52,950
T34 Laurie Canter $52,950
T34 Si Woo Kim $52,950
T34 Michael Kim $52,950
T34 Tommy Fleetwood $52,950
T34 Elvis Smylie $52,950
T34 Marcel Siem $52,950
T34 Kevin Yu $52,950
T43 Yannik Paul $40,950
T43 Jesper Svensson $40,950
T43 Ugo Coussaud $40,950
T43 Victor Perez $40,950
T47 Aaron Rai $34,860
T47 Corey Conners $34,860
T47 Sam Burns $34,860
T50 Keith Mitchell $29,754
T50 Matt Wallace $29,754
T50 Jhonattan Vegas $29,754
T50 Brian Harman $29,754
T50 Francesco Laporta $29,754
T55 John Parry $25,920
T55 Keita Nakajima $25,920
T55 Bud Cauley $25,920
T55 Romain Langasque $25,920
T55 Daniel Berger $25,920
T60 Alejandro Del Rey $23,220
T60 Gary Woodland $23,220
T60 Sami Valimaki $23,220
T60 Daniel Brown $23,220
T60 Thorbjorn Olesen $23,220
T65 Jacques Kruyswijk $19,800
T65 Ryan Fox $19,800
T65 Robert MacIntyre $19,800
T65 Sam Bairstow $19,800
T65 Luke Clanton $19,800
T65 Dale Whitnell $19,800
T71 Padraig Harrington $18,810
T71 Thomas Detry $18,810
73 Martin Couvra $18,540
74 Ryan Gerard $18,360
T75 Jacob Bridgeman $18,000
T75 Connor Syme $18,000
T75 Sam Stevens $18,000
78 Henrik Norlander $17,640
79 Byeong Hun An $17,460