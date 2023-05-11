CLIFTON N.J. — Saturday before last week's Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown, England's Georgia Hall and Charley Hull raised eyebrows when they withdrew from the event.

The last-minute pull-out sparked criticism, and when Bronte Law was asked about her teammates' withdrawal ahead of the event, she didn't hold back.

"I think anyone with some level of decency would send their teammates a message that they weren't coming," Law said last Tuesday at TPC Harding Park, "not find out from other players on tour who have heard things from them saying things at the tournament last week. I don't think that that's a lot to ask for."

Thursday at the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey, Hall told GolfChannel.com that she was aware of the backlash and upset that it served as a distraction from the event.

"I don't think there's any need to comment on anyone's reaction regarding it," Hall said after an opening, 1-under 71. "Obviously, I saw it — I just think it took a little bit of attention away from the sponsor and how great the event was.

"And I think the two players who came in to take me and Charley's spots (Alice Hewson and Liz Young) were incredible in winning a point for the team as well. So obviously grateful for them to turn up."

That was England's lone point at the event, which was the second least of all eight countries that participated.

Hall, the world's 10th-ranked player, withdrew because her left foot had been flaring up for the last four events.

"(The Lotte Championship in Hawaii) was really bad, it hurt every time I walked," she said. "I have a private physio and he advised, and I think it was just the best decision for me to unfortunately have to pull out for last week to rest it because I was playing this week. It just wasn't in a good way — and it was painful."

Hall, however, still watched the event, saying she's "always going to support England regardless of what it is."

And though the withdrawal came with controversy, Hall feels her injury subsiding after some time off.

"My foot is probably 80% better," she said. "I didn't hit one golf ball for eight days and, obviously, to try and make sure I was OK for this week."