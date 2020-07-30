"Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship" (Aug. 3-9) highlights golf's first major in 2020

GOLF Channel announced its programming plans surrounding next week’s 102nd PGA Championship, which will mark professional golf’s first major championship in 2020. Being contested at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, coverage next week will be led by Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship, as GOLF Channel will devote nearly 40 hours of live news coverage throughout the week. After being contested in May last year for the very first time, the PGA Championship returns to August due to the impact of COVID-19 on the 2020 professional golf calendar.

Labeled by Golf Digest as “the best 19th hole in television golf,” and “the best studio show in sports,” by SB Nation, Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship will originate from a dedicated set on TPC Harding Park’s par-4 15th hole, providing a scenic backdrop overlooking Lake Merced. On-site coverage will present viewers with an inside-the-ropes perspective that will include the practice green and short game area, along with the driving range, where Toptracer technology, powered by Topgolf will be utilized to showcase those in the field preparing for competition. Early week coverage also will include pre-Championship press conferences with top contenders in the field as they prepare for Thursday’s opening round.

BAY AREA RESIDENT MICHELLE WIE WEST TO CONTRIBUTE ON-SITE: Major champion and San Francisco local Michelle Wie West will contribute to Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship Tuesday and Wednesday as a daytime analyst, working alongside GOLF Channel’s Notah Begay and Mark Rolfing, along with host Cara Banks. Wie West made her Golf Central analyst debut in-studio during the 2019 Solheim Cup last September, and contributed to Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS Championship coverage in March. 2002 PGA champion Rich Beem also will contribute to live coverage on GOLF Channel, in addition to his responsibilities as an analyst for Sky Sports.

Anchoring primetime coverage of Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship throughout the week will be Rich Lerner, who will be joined by analysts Brandel Chamblee, David Duval and Justin Leonard. GOLF Channel Insider Jaime Diaz will focus on emerging storylines as the week unfolds, while Todd Lewis will serve as a reporter and conduct interviews with those in the field. Throughout the week, Lewis also will contribute to Sky Sports Golf’s coverage from TPC Harding Park, providing on-site reports for both networks.

FEATURES: PGA Championship news coverage will be complemented by several dedicated features and GOLF Films Shorts appearing within Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship and Morning Drive, as well as across the network’s digital and social media platforms, including:

Camelot by the Bay: A three-part feature that looks back to San Francisco’s golden age of golf, as told by GOLF Channel Insider and San Francisco native Jaime Diaz. Camelot by the Bay reflects on the sport’s top products from the Bay Area, led by Johnny Miller and Tony Lema, along with the revered course venues the region has to offer.

Koepka, Raw and Unplugged: A glimpse into the four-time major champion and two-time defending PGA champion Brooks Koepka. Offering an appreciation for his can't-miss press conference soundbites, Koepka has become one of the most candid and unapologetic personalities in professional sports.

Bryson's Winning Formula: Bryson DeChambeau has become the most-talked about player on TOUR. GOLF Channel's Rich Lerner dives into the six-time PGA TOUR winner's progression from theory to reality.

Morikawa's Maturation: A dominant golfer in the college ranks, Collin Morikawa chose to forego the opportunity to turn professional early, and instead finish his degree at the University of California. Now, the two-time PGA TOUR winner has started reaping the benefits.

Recounting the 2000 PGA Championship; Woods' Third-leg of the "Tiger Slam": Award-winning actor Michael Kenneth Williams recalls the improbable battle at the 2000 PGA Championship between Tiger Woods and Bob May, which ultimately became Woods' third-leg of the "Tiger Slam".

MORNING DRIVE: GOLF Channel’s daily coverage of the PGA Championship will kick off on Morning Drive with the latest news and storylines surrounding the competition.

DIGITAL COVERAGE: GOLF Channel Digital will feature expanded coverage throughout the week, led by on-site reports and the latest storylines from senior writer Rex Hoggard.

PGA Championship Week Programming Air Times (all times EST):

Monday, Aug. 3

9-10 a.m. Morning Drive

7-9 p.m. Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship (Live)

Tuesday, Aug. 4

9-10 a.m. Morning Drive

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship (Live)

7-9 p.m. Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship (Live)

Wednesday, Aug. 5

9-10 a.m. Morning Drive

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship (Live)

7-9 p.m. Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship (Live)

Thursday, Aug. 6

8-10 a.m. Morning Drive (Live)

10 p.m.-Midnight Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship (Live)

Friday, Aug. 7

8-10 a.m. Morning Drive (Live)

10 p.m.-Midnight Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship (Live)

Saturday, Aug. 8

9-11 a.m. Morning Drive (Live)

10 p.m.-Midnight Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship (Live)

Sunday, Aug. 9

8-10 a.m. Morning Drive (Live)

9-11 p.m. Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship (Live)