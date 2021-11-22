Golf Central Podcast: Reacting (not overreacting) to Tiger; Thanksgiving food overrated?

Tiger Woods, like no one else, can turn Golf Twitter on its head. He sends the masses into a frenzy, which leads to wild speculation and grandiose overreaction.

In this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner react – but try to not overreact – to Woods' two-second swing clip posted Sunday to his Twitter account. How long has he been able to practice? Will he be at the Hero World Challenge to address the media? When will he play again – the PNC, Riviera, Augusta, St. Andrews?

Hoggard and Lavner weigh in with a lengthy discussion on where we stand and where we might be headed with Tiger.

They also discuss a thrilling weekend in the golf world, which also included a fiery Rory McIlroy ripping his shirt in frustrated defeat, and they tackle this week's biggest topic: Is Thanksgiving food overrated? One writer (Lavner) is very passionate with his stance. Listen below: