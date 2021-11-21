'Making progress': Tiger Woods posts video of himself hitting full golf shot

The golf world is feeling thankful a few days early.

That's because Tiger Woods, just nine months removed from a serious car accident on Feb. 23, posted a video to his social-media accounts on Sunday morning of him hitting a full golf shot on the range at Medalist Golf Club, near Woods' Hobe Sound, Florida, home.

"Making progress," the caption said.

Woods, who suffered comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the right tibia and fibula bones in the single-car crash near Los Angeles following a non-playing appearance at the Genesis Invitational, had been seen putting weight on his surgically-repaired leg in the last few months, but this is the first video of Woods practicing.

There were several divot lines near Woods, too, indicating that the wedge shot wasn't the only one he hit, and he was wearing a black compression sleeve over his right leg.

Woods, however, has offered no substantive updates on his condition since being released from hospital in March. It's unclear if he will attend his Hero World Challenge on Dec. 2-5 in the Bahamas.

The last competitive event Woods has played is the PNC Father/Son Challenge last December. His last PGA Tour start was the November Masters a little more than a year ago.

“I don’t know. I know that he’s going to try," Justin Thomas said recently on the prospect of Woods returning to the Tour. "I don’t see him ever playing if he can’t play well. He doesn’t strike me as a guy that’s going to play at home shooting a bunch of 75s and 76s and he’s like, 'All right, I’m gonna go give Augusta a try this year.’ That’s just not gonna be him.

“I think he knows that there’s a pretty good chance that might be the last chance he really ever had before that of kinda making another run. But at the same time, I know how determined he is. I know he’s gonna want to at least try to give something again. Obviously, I hope he does. But at the same time, as long as he can be a normal dad again, that’s the No. 1 priority again and the rest is a bonus.”