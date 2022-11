Tiger Woods was expected to make his return to competition this week at his own Hero World Challenge. Instead, he'll have to settle for host duties.

After his latest setback (plantar fasciitis), what will 2023 look like for Woods?

In this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner offer their expectations for Tiger next year ... and if there is reason for optimism. Listen below: