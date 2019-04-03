Golf Channel Airing 12 Straight Days of Live Coverage in Augusta

GOLF Channel today kicked off the first of 12 consecutive days of live coverage from Augusta, Ga., surrounding the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur (Noon-3 p.m. ET, Saturday on NBC), Drive Chip and Putt National Finals (8 a.m.-1 p.m. ET, Sunday on GOLF Channel), and Golf Central Live From the Masters (April 8-14).

“The Augusta National Women’s Amateur is ground-breaking, as young women today can dream bigger and strive to win a championship at Augusta National Golf Club,” said Molly Solomon, EVP of Content and Executive Producer, GOLF Channel. “Viewers are always drawn to the iconic sights of Augusta National. However, our coverage over the next two weeks will highlight an expanding spectrum of great stories as golfers from all walks of life, genders and ages compete on one of sport’s grandest stages.”

Showcasing the significance of the two preeminent events, GOLF Films has produced an inspiring short film for both the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals. These will be released online and on social media the night prior to broadcast, on the evening on Friday, April 5, and on Saturday, April 6, respectively. The Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals short film will be voiced by six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady. Additionally, a video was released Monday on the Augusta National Women’s Amateur social media handles profiling the creation and composition of the theme music for the inaugural event, and detailing the efforts to develop a distinct melody that reflects the prestige and tradition of Augusta National. The music also features all-female string orchestra, further highlighting the significance of what the event represents.

AUGUSTA NATIONAL WOMEN’S AMATEUR: Beginning today with coverage from the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, GOLF Channel will provide viewers with the opportunity to watch significant moments surrounding the inaugural event, leading up to live final-round coverage Saturday on NBC:

Wednesday – Augusta National Women’s Amateur Live On-Site News Reports : Throughout the day, GOLF Channel will provide live on-site hourly news reports with Steve Burkowski and Kay Cockerill, including leaderboard updates and highlights in real-time.

: Throughout the day, GOLF Channel will provide live on-site hourly news reports with Steve Burkowski and Kay Cockerill, including leaderboard updates and highlights in real-time. Thursday Afternoon Potential Playoff – (Following Conclusion of Second Round) : On Thursday afternoon, the 72-woman field will have completed 36 holes of competition, with the top-30 advancing to compete in the final round on Saturday at Augusta National. GOLF Channel will carry a live stream of the potential playoff, which will settle any ties to finalize the 30 women advancing to Saturday’s final round. Viewers can watch the live stream of the playoff via www.golfchannel.com/ANWAstream, www.ANWAGolf.com, or on connected devices through the NBC Sports or GOLF Channel apps.

: On Thursday afternoon, the 72-woman field will have completed 36 holes of competition, with the top-30 advancing to compete in the final round on Saturday at Augusta National. GOLF Channel will carry a live stream of the potential playoff, which will settle any ties to finalize the 30 women advancing to Saturday’s final round. Viewers can watch the live stream of the playoff via www.golfchannel.com/ANWAstream, www.ANWAGolf.com, or on connected devices through the NBC Sports or GOLF Channel apps. Friday, 10 a.m. ET – Practice Round at Augusta National Golf Club : All 72 women in the field will have the opportunity to take part in a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday. Golf Central Live From Augusta National Women’s Amateur will air live at 10 a.m. ET, with reaction.

: All 72 women in the field will have the opportunity to take part in a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday. Golf Central Live From Augusta National Women’s Amateur will air live at 10 a.m. ET, with reaction. Saturday, 8 a.m. ET – First Tee Ceremony with World Golf Hall of Famers : On Saturday morning at approximately 8 a.m. ET, four World Golf Hall of Fame members – Nancy Lopez, Lorena Ochoa, Se Ri Pak, Annika Sorenstam – will convene on Augusta National’s first tee for a ceremonial tee shot in advance of the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. The ceremony will be shown during Morning Drive.

: On Saturday morning at approximately 8 a.m. ET, four World Golf Hall of Fame members – Nancy Lopez, Lorena Ochoa, Se Ri Pak, Annika Sorenstam – will convene on Augusta National’s first tee for a ceremonial tee shot in advance of the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. The ceremony will be shown during Morning Drive. Saturday, Noon ET – NBC Live Coverage of Final Round: Live final-round coverage of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur will begin at Noon ET on NBC, which will culminate with a ceremony featuring the inaugural champion being presented with the trophy (3-3:30 p.m. ET, NBC).

Complementing the network’s coverage surrounding the Augusta National Women’s Amateur will be a collection of features, led by profiles on those in the field as well as broader perspective on the inspiration and influence of the competition:

Tracing Bobby Jones’ Deep Connection to Women Amateurs Throughout His Life: A deep examination on Bobby Jones’ close ties to prominent women amateur golfers throughout his life. From the early stages of his golf career in Atlanta alongside Alexa Stirling; forming a bond with Joyce Wethered just prior to securing the first leg of the Grand Slam; and a partnership with Marion Hollins, a U.S. Women’s Amateur champion who made a profound impact on golf architecture, including her work with Jones and Alister MacKenzie on the design of Augusta National Golf Club.

A deep examination on Bobby Jones’ close ties to prominent women amateur golfers throughout his life. From the early stages of his golf career in Atlanta alongside Alexa Stirling; forming a bond with Joyce Wethered just prior to securing the first leg of the Grand Slam; and a partnership with Marion Hollins, a U.S. Women’s Amateur champion who made a profound impact on golf architecture, including her work with Jones and Alister MacKenzie on the design of Augusta National Golf Club. Leonie Harm’s Agonizing Journey to Augusta: Introduced to the game by her mother, Harm’s relationship with golf has been anything but simple. Despite a life-threatening car accident and losing her mother to cancer, she continues her golf pursuits with a burden of guilt, contending that the sacrifices would all be for nothing if she allowed herself to quit.

Introduced to the game by her mother, Harm’s relationship with golf has been anything but simple. Despite a life-threatening car accident and losing her mother to cancer, she continues her golf pursuits with a burden of guilt, contending that the sacrifices would all be for nothing if she allowed herself to quit. Jennifer Kupcho’s Rise to the Top: Kupcho grew up in Colorado, without much national exposure on the junior golf level until she garnered attention from Wake Forest – a university she’d never heard of at the time. Now, Kupcho is the top-ranked amateur in the world, and a junior at Wake Forest, where – after squandering the individual national championship in 2017 – she came back in 2018 to redeem herself by winning the individual title.

DRIVE, CHIP AND PUTT NATIONAL FINALS: On Sunday, GOLF Channel will turn its attention toward the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, with coverage airing live from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. ET. Eighty National Finalists will convene at Augusta National Golf Club, featuring boys and girls across eight respective age groups (Boys/Girls 7-9; 10-11; 12-13 and 14-15).

A collection of features will introduce viewers to some of the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finalists, including:

Bella Leonhart (Girls 10-11): Bella lives in Minnesota on her family’s farm, where she helps take care of horses and chickens. Accounting for the challenges that come with a short golf season in Minnesota, she has turned the farm into a makeshift golf course, digging tees into the frozen ground in the horse paddocks and practicing on a frozen putting green behind the house.

Bella lives in Minnesota on her family’s farm, where she helps take care of horses and chickens. Accounting for the challenges that come with a short golf season in Minnesota, she has turned the farm into a makeshift golf course, digging tees into the frozen ground in the horse paddocks and practicing on a frozen putting green behind the house. Matthew Troutman (Boys 14-15): From Louisville, Ky., Matthew not only looks up to fellow Kentucky native Justin Thomas, but he’s also coached by Thomas’ father, Mike. The elder Thomas compares Matthew’s swing to Justin’s on video, and Matthew uses Justin’s junior golf accomplishments as a measuring stick for his own progress and achievements in the sport.

From Louisville, Ky., Matthew not only looks up to fellow Kentucky native Justin Thomas, but he’s also coached by Thomas’ father, Mike. The elder Thomas compares Matthew’s swing to Justin’s on video, and Matthew uses Justin’s junior golf accomplishments as a measuring stick for his own progress and achievements in the sport. Sophie Stevens (Girls 12-13): Sophie and her siblings are home-schooled in Michigan, and she has a special bond with her older sister Samantha, who has autism. Spending so much time at home has left time for practicing golf in the basement, something that she credits for her success in the sport.

Sophie and her siblings are home-schooled in Michigan, and she has a special bond with her older sister Samantha, who has autism. Spending so much time at home has left time for practicing golf in the basement, something that she credits for her success in the sport. Ryder Carlson (Boys 10-11): Ryder was born (and named) around the time that his father learned the 2016 Ryder Cup would be heading to Hazeltine in their home state. Picking up golf at an early age, Ryder also plays hockey, including on the rink his father built in their yard. His long hair is synonymous with hockey players, and as he describes it, “the back side is hockey hair, and the front side is golf hair.”

MASTERS WEEK – APRIL 8-14: Led by Golf Central Live From the Masters, GOLF Channel’s coverage will focus on the top storylines, analysis, features and guest interviews throughout the week surrounding the first men’s major of 2019. Notable guests expected to appear include past Masters champions: Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Ben Crenshaw, Raymond Floyd and Fuzzy Zoeller, among others.

GOLF Channel will carry more than 70 live hours of Masters week news coverage across its Golf Central Live From the Masters and Morning Drive platforms. NBC Sports’ new lead golf analyst Paul Azinger also will contribute to the network’s coverage from Augusta National for the first time next week. Masters week features during live coverage will be led by:

Augusta National’s 18th hole, Holly: A reflection on the iconic closing hole at the Masters. Matt Ginella details the origin of the hole, and recounts memorable moments over the years, ranging from eternal triumph to ultimate despair.

A reflection on the iconic closing hole at the Masters. Matt Ginella details the origin of the hole, and recounts memorable moments over the years, ranging from eternal triumph to ultimate despair. Ed Sneed’s Near Miss at 1979 Masters: Recalling the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Masters, which featured the Tournament’s first-ever sudden death playoff, won by Fuzzy Zoeller. Jaime Diaz recounts Ed Sneed’s golden opportunity missed to claim the green jacket.

Augusta National Women’s Amateur Broadcast Team Mike Tirico, Paige Mackenzie, Gary Koch, Kay Cockerill, Frank Nobilo, Steve Burkowski, Steve Sands Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals Broadcast Team Mike Tirico, Peter Jacobsen, Paige Mackenzie, Frank Nobilo, Charlie Rymer, Steve Sands Golf Central Live From the Masters Broadcast Team Paul Azinger, Cara Banks, Notah Begay, Ryan Burr, Brandel Chamblee, Jaime Diaz, David Duval, Justin Leonard, Rich Lerner, Todd Lewis, Frank Nobilo, Mark Rolfing, Tim Rosaforte, Steve Sands, Geoff Shackelford, Mike Tirico GOLF Channel Digital Jay Coffin, Will Gray, Rex Hoggard, Ryan Lavner, Brentley Romine

GOLF Channel Programming, April 3-14 (all times Eastern):

Wednesday, April 3

Morning Drive 7-10 a.m.

Golf Central Live From Augusta National Women's Amateur 4:30-5 p.m.

Thursday, April 4

Morning Drive 7-10 a.m.

Golf Central Pre-Game 10 a.m.-Noon

Golf Central 9-10 p.m.

Friday, April 5

Morning Drive 7-10 a.m.

Golf Central Live From Augusta National Women’s Amateur 10-11:30 a.m.

Golf Central 9-10 p.m.

Saturday, April 6

Morning Drive 7-10 a.m.

Golf Central Live From Augusta National Women's Amateur 10 a.m.-Noon

Augusta National Women's Amateur (NBC) Noon-3 p.m.

Golf Central Live From Augusta National Women's Amateur (NBC) 3-3:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

Morning Drive 7-8 a.m.

Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Golf Central 9-10 p.m.

Monday, April 8

Morning Drive 7-9 a.m.

Golf Central Live From the Masters 2-5 p.m.

Golf Central Live From the Masters 7-9 p.m.

Tuesday, April 9

Morning Drive 7-9 a.m.

Golf Central Live From the Masters 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Golf Central Live From the Masters 7-9 p.m.

Wednesday, April 10

Morning Drive 7-9 a.m.

Golf Central Live From the Masters 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Golf Central Live From the Masters 6-9 p.m.

Thursday, April 11

Morning Drive 6-8 a.m.

Golf Central Live From the Masters 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Golf Central Live From the Masters 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Friday, April 12

Morning Drive 6-8 a.m.

Golf Central Live From the Masters 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Golf Central Live From the Masters 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 13

Morning Drive 7-9 a.m.

Golf Central Live From the Masters 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Golf Central Live From the Masters 7-9 p.m.

Sunday, April 14

Morning Drive 7-9 a.m.

Golf Central Live From the Masters 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Golf Central Live From the Masters 7-9 p.m.

